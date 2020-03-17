Healthcare Exoskeletons Market Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

During 2018-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.405 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2018-2023 is expected to reach 26,400 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 49 tables and 69 figures, this 160-page report “Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Region 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy“ is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global healthcare exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mobility type, product function, power technology and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

• Rehabilitation

• Mobility Aid

• Other Applications

On basis of mobility type, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Mobile Exoskeletons

• Stationary Exoskeletons

• Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Upper Body Exoskeletons

• Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

• Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

• Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed leading national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by application and mobility type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of global revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global healthcare exoskeletons market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

