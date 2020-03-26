Healthcare EDI Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE EDI MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Healthcare EDI Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the global Healthcare EDI Market is valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Healthcare EDI?

Healthcare EDI is the system which helps the healthcare professionals with the management and storage of the massive data related to patient healthcare in an effective and systematic manner and it is easily accessible. Following are the major applications of healthcare EDI: claiming the bill information, regulatory data management and clinical trials. It is more preferred method because of less manual errors and time consumption along with reduced costs.

Global Healthcare EDI Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rules and regulations for payment and transactions and cost reduction benefits are the factors that have been driving the Global Healthcare EDI Market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and data breach risks regarding patient information are the factors that might hamper the overall growth rate of the global healthcare EDI market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Healthcare EDI Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Healthcare EDI Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Healthcare EDI Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as GE Healthcare, Mckesson Corporation, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Experian PLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Quality Systems Inc., Synnex Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., SSI Group LLC and Zirmed Inc.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Healthcare EDI Market, By Type:

• Claims management

o Claim submission

o Claim status

o Claim payment

o Other EDI transactions

o Others

• Healthcare Supply chain

Global Healthcare EDI Market, By Mode of Delivery:

• Web based

• Cloud based

• On premise

• EDI van

• Point to Point EDI

• Mobile EDI

Global Healthcare EDI Market, End User:

• Hospitals

• Physicians

• Pharmaceutical industries

• Pharmacies

• Other healthcare providers

Global Healthcare EDI Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

