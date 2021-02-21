Healthcare Contract Research Organization Services Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Key Insights, Development Scenario, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Services Market is increasing drug development cost is projected to propel the market over the forecast period.

The increasing number of patents expiring, rising number of partnerships to identify biologics & new compounds, and rising R&D costs, drug makers and sponsor companies are under pressure to replace revenue loss specifically due to generics. This has further made drug development more expensive and complex, thereby augmenting the need for healthcare CRO services. The stringent regulation for the approval of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs is restraining the growth of the global healthcare CRO market.

The growing numbers of mergers and acquisitions is a key trend observed in the market and will create a positive impact in the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global healthcare contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented into drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical. Clinical segment accumulated the highest market share in 2017 and anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to various factors such as increase in clinical trial activities, increased R&D investments of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular, central nervous system and others.

Regionally, Asian market is growing with a significant rate, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand of innovative and advanced pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical Types in the region.

Some of the key players in the Healthcare Contract Research Organization Services market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Pharmaceutical Type Development, LLC, ICON plc, PRA Health Sciences, and inVentiv Health, Inc.

