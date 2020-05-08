Healthcare Asset Management Global Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players are | Aeroscout Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Airista Flow, Inc., GE Healthcare, IBM, Infor, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Radianse

On the basis of type, the Global Healthcare Asset Management market is segmented into tags, readers/interrogators, antennas, and accessories. The RFID tags segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical companies, declining prices of RFID tags, and the availability of technologically advanced products in the Global Healthcare Asset Management market.

Need for better asset management in hospitals, acceptance of asset management solutions in pharmaceutical industry, and decline in prices of radio frequency identification systems (RFID) are the factors driving the growth of the Global Healthcare Asset Management market.

The old healthcare facilities are restraining the growth of the market, along with the other factors, such as the issues related to accuracy of these devices and data Integrity and safety. Different materials in structure in the same hospital can present problems for accurately triangulating tags, in case of weak signal strength.

North America dominated the Global Healthcare Asset Management market in 2017. North America accounted for the largest market share due to the availability of robust health care infrastructure has propelled the demand for the Global Hospital Asset Management market.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Aeroscout Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Airista Flow, Inc., GE Healthcare, IBM, Infor, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Radianse, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Sonitor Technologies.

