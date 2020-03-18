Health Wellness Market Size, Share, Application, Functionality, Price and Forecast to 2020-25

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Health Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” the global health and wellness market size is expanding at a moderate rate. Health and wellness refer to the state of complete physical, emotional and mental well-being of an individual. They are achieved by living a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercising and avoiding or limiting the consumption of junk food. Some of their major aspects are fitness, nutrition, personal care, weight management and preventive medicines. At present, the sales of health and wellness products are increasing across the globe owing to the inflating income levels and rising health concerns, such as chronic diseases, overweight, low stamina and mood swings.

Global Health and Wellness Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, hectic schedules and increasing consumption of junk food, there is a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which include cancer, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, dementia, hypertension, and other stress-related disorders. This has encouraged the adoption of various healthcare activities, such as yoga and meditation, among the masses. Apart from this, the growing popularity of wearable devices like fitness trackers, in confluence with the burgeoning wellness tourism sector, is also contributing to the health and wellness market growth. Spa operators nowadays are utilizing specialized therapeutic waters, such as iodine-bromine and Malkinskaya mineral water, to treat asthma, bronchitis, rheumatism, circulation disorders, spinal column ailments and cardiovascular ailments. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Functionality:

Nutrition & Weight Management

Heart & Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Skin Health

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care Products

Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products

Fitness Equipment’s

Others

Market Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others); and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others). The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

Amway Corporation

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corporation

Danone SA, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

Fitness First Clubs Limited

Herbalife International of America

Holland & Barrett Retail Limited

LA Fitness International LLC

L’Oréal S.A.

Nestlé S.A.

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Unilever Plc

Virgin Active Ltd.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

