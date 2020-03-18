Head-Up Display Market Size, Share, Technology, Application, Product Type, Price and Forecast to 2020-25

Head-Up Display Market Size, Share, Technology, Application, Product Type, Price and Forecast to 2020-25March 18, 2020
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Head-Up (HUD) Display Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global head-up display market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. A head-up display (HUD) is a transparent computer-augmented display that presents information or other visual elements to the users without the requirement of looking away from their usual viewpoint. It primarily comprises three components, which include a combiner, projector unit and video generation computer. Although it was initially developed for military aviation, it is nowadays widely used in automobiles and commercial aircraft to display crucial information, such as current speed, warning signals and navigation directions.
Some of the key players being BAE SYS PLC/S ADR OTCMKTS: (BAESY), Continental AG OTCMKTS: (CTTAY), DENSO CORP/ADR OTCMKTS: (DNZOY), Garmin, Microvison, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Thales Group, Visteon, etc.
The escalating demand for luxury cars and active safety systems represents one of the key factors strengthening the head-up display market growth. Apart from this, an increase in the demand for connected vehicles and technologically advanced HUDs, along with the convenience offered by the combination of HUD systems and satellite navigation technology, is further catalyzing the market growth. Some of the leading players in the industry are collaborating with HUD manufacturers to introduce the technology in the middle car segment, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.
Market Breakup by Technology:
- CRT Based HUD
- Digital HUD
Market Breakup by Conventional and AR-Based HUD:
- Conventional HUD
- AR-Based HUD
Market Breakup by Application:
- Aviation
- Automotive
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Windshield HUD
- Combiner Glass HUD
- Collision Warning Only HUD
