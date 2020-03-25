HCS Software and Services Market Outlook Analysis 2019-2026

The global HCS Software and Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this HCS Software and Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market: Dynamics

The world HCS software and services market is prophesied to gain a strong momentum from technological advancements and budding application areas such as stem cell biology. The healthy adoption of the HCS technology in high-throughput screening (HTS) laboratories could spur the expansion of the market. Companies could expect growth in the market with the rise in venture capital investments.

However, high instrumentation costs are envisaged to hamper the adoption of HCS software and services. Nevertheless, factors such as the advent of novel image analysis instruments and hefty demand for effective purification protocols and advanced screening systems could bode well for the HCS software and services market. Moreover, there could be favorable prospects birthing on the back of the development of sophisticated informatics solutions and demand for cutting-edge cell analysis technologies. The rising government support to perform cell-based researches is also projected to open up new avenues in the market.

Global HCS Software and Services Market: Segmentation

According to the analysis of the publication, the international HCS software and services market could be segmented into HCS services and HCS software by product. As marked by the analysts, HCS services are anticipated to take control of a gigantic share in the market by the end of 2022. This market could rise at a 6.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

By industry, bio, educational institutions, government organizations, independent contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical and healthcare are predicted to be key classifications of the international HCS software and services market.

By application, the international HCS software and services market could be segregated into compound profiling, primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation, and toxicity studies.

By region, North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) and Japan could offer crucial opportunities in the international HCS software and services market.

Global HCS Software and Services Market: Competition

Some of the important players of the worldwide HCS software and services market are expected to be Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, Becton, Dickinson & Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thorlabs, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

