Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023April 3, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The handheld surgical devices market consists of sales of handheld surgical devices and related services. Handheld surgical devices include forceps, scalpels, retractors and scissors.
Increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries drives the handheld surgical devices and equipment industry. The demand for aestheic surgeries can be attributed to increase in percapita disposable income. According to the American society of plastic surgeons, there are more than 17.7 million cosmetic surgical procedures are performed in the USA in 2018.
Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product:
1. Scalpels
2. Forceps
3. Retractor
4. Dilators
5. Graspers
6. Others
By End-User:
1. Hospitals
2. Specialized clinics
3. Long-term care centers
4. Ambulatory surgery centers
5. Others
The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for handheld surgical devices and equipment and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market
Chapter 27. Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment market are
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic
Smith & Nephew
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Integra Life Sciences Corporation
