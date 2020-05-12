Hair Color Products Market Insights 2020 | Key Players: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal Paris, COMBE, AVEDA CORP., Kao Corporation, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Hair Color Products Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal Paris, COMBE, AVEDA CORP., Kao Corporation, Hoyu Co., Ltd, Revlon., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Mcilpack Inc, Prem Henna, Indus Valley, OJYA Natural, EXIM INDIA COSMETICS COMPANY, Impressions Cosmetic, Berina Professionals., Color Mate, MADISON REED, INC, Streax, Teluca Inc, Indus Valley., Sapphire Finpro International., among others.

Drivers and Restraints of the Hair Color Products market

Market Driver:

Increasing demand of hair color products by aging population will drive the market growth

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing trend of hair highlighting will also propel the market growth

Increasing concern about hair health will also contribute as a factor driving this market growth

Market Restraints:

Toxic chemicals causes eye irritation this factor will restrain the market growth

Strict government regulation associated with the use of chemical in production of hair color will also restrict the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal Paris, COMBE, AVEDA CORP., Kao Corporation, Hoyu Co., Ltd, Revlon., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Mcilpack Inc, Prem Henna, Indus Valley, OJYA Natural, EXIM INDIA COSMETICS COMPANY, Impressions Cosmetic, Berina Professionals., Color Mate, MADISON REED, INC, Streax, Teluca Inc, Indus Valley., Sapphire Finpro International., among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, L’Oréal announced the launch of their new at-home product for hair coloring called Color&Co. It offers a hair therapy formula that has been developed specifically for each client. The main aim of the launch of is to provide personalized experience to the customers

In August 2018, L’Oréal announced the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the natural ingredients and will be able to provide organic cosmetics in Western Europe. This will strengthen their position in the market and will also expand their portfolio

Revised and updated discussion for 2018 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

Hair Color Products MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Type

Powder Hair Color\Hair Dye

Crème Form

Bleachers

Highlighters

Tone-On-Tone Colorants

Other

By Usage

Permanent Hair Color

Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Temporary Hair Color

Hair Highlights and Bleach

By Composition

Organic/Natural/Herbal

Chemical

By Distribution Channel

Warehouse Clubs

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Variety Stores

Online Retail

Department Stores

Others

By End- User

Women

Men

By Formulation

TDS/TD Formulation

PPD Formulation

Other

By Application

Total Grey Coverage

Roots Touch-Up

Highlighting

Others

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Hair Color Products market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Hair Color Products market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Hair Color Products market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hair Color Productsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Hair Color Products Manufacturers

Hair Color Products Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hair Color Products Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

