Gunshot Detection System Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

The global Gunshot Detection System market size was 790 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Gunshot Detection System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Gunshot Detection System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2172937

A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.

Key players in the gunshot detection system market are SST, Inc., Raytheon BBN Technologies, QinetiQ North America, Shooter Detection System, and ACOEM Group.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa B.V.

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Information System Technologies

V5 Systems Inc

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2172937

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed System

Vehicle Mounted System

Portable System

Market segment by Application, split into

Homeland

Defense

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Gunshot Detection System in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-gunshot-detection-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gunshot Detection System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Gunshot Detection System Manufacturers

Gunshot Detection System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Gunshot Detection System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Gunshot Detection System market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Gunshot Detection System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Gunshot Detection System

1.1 Gunshot Detection System Market Overview

1.1.1 Gunshot Detection System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Gunshot Detection System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Gunshot Detection System Market by Type

1.3.1 Fixed System

1.3.2 Vehicle Mounted System

1.3.3 Portable System

1.4 Gunshot Detection System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Homeland

1.4.2 Defense

Chapter Two: Global Gunshot Detection System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Gunshot Detection System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Raytheon Company

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Gunshot Detection System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Thales Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155