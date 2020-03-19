Growth of Collaborative Robots Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2026

“Collaborative Robots, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Analysis, 2020-2026” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 154 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

The recent report titled "The Collaborative Robots Market" and forecast to 2026 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application.

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts (March 12, 2020) – WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Collaborative Robots Next Generation Robot / Human Interaction: Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Analysis, 2020-2026. The 2020 study has 154 pages, 87 tables and figures. Collaborative Robots represent next generation automation of repetitive tasks, a market that reaches $13.3 billion dollars in 2020.

Worldwide Collaborative Robots markets are poised to achieve remarkable uptake in the market. Next generation collaborative robots promise to bring the biggest change in human labor that has ever occurred. The market for the products is not a huge market, but the ability to replace much human labor in factories and service jobs is a big deal. Whereas robot ability to complete repetitive tasks with speed, strength, and precision has been hampered, collaborative robots change that situation. Until now, industrial robots have been designed to work autonomously with safety assured by isolation from human contact.

Once human contact becomes possible, the robots become a lot more useful. With collaborative robots, safety relies on lightweight construction materials. Rounded edges and limits on speed or force are essential aspects of collaborative robots. Safety depends on sensors and software used to implement collaborative interaction. Human cooperation adds dexterity, flexibility, and problem-solving to an industrial robot. Collaborative service robots can function as information robots in public spaces; logistics robots that transport materials within a building, inspection robots equipped with cameras and visual processing technologies.

Companies Profiled (Market Leaders): –

Fanuc

Festo

ABB

Teradyne / Universal Robots

Motoman

Kuka

Sensetime

Omron

Acieta

Epson

Techman Robot

OnRobot

Collaborative Robot markets at $2.3 billion in 2019 promise to grow to $13.3 billion by 2026. With the opportunity to participate in the 5G next generation semiconductor markets. Collaborative Robots will achieve broad economies of scale, making them far more affordable and more available for the entire new industrial revolution.

Key Topics for Collaborative Robots: –

Collaborative Robots

Collaborative Robotics Digitalization

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robots in Manufacturing

Collaborative Robot Tasks

Collaborative Robot Industrial

End-of-Arm-Tooling (EAOT)

Gripper Providers

Collaborative Robot Benefits

Vision System

Motion Terminal

Pneumatic Automation Solution

Warehouse Robots

CNC Package Components

Robotics Piece Picking

Network Robots

Mobile Industrial Robots

Table of Contents: –

Collaborative Robots: Market Description and Market Dynamics Collaborative Robots Market Shares and Forecasts Empowering Robots and Humans to Work Side-By-Side Collaborative Robots Research and Technology Collaborative Robots Company Profiles

List of Tables and Figures: –

Figure 1. Collaborative Robots Market Forecast, Worldwide, Dollars, 2020-2026

Figure 2. Collaborative Robot Applications

Figure 3. Types of Collaborative Manufacturing Robotic Applications:

Figure 4. Collaborative Robots Market Driving Forces

Figure 5. Collaborative Robotics Market Driving Factors

Figure 6. Collaborative Robotics Digitalization Reduces Manufacturing Complexity

Figure 7. 6 River Systems Robots Lead Workers to Items They Need to Get from A Warehouse Shelf

Figure 8. Collaborative Robots: Dollars, Market Shares Worldwide 2019

Figure 10. Collaborative Robots Market Participant Analysis, Dollars, Worldwide, 2019

Figure 11. Collaborative Robots Market Participant Analysis, Dollars, Worldwide, 2019 (Continued)

Figure 12. Collaborative Robots Market Forecast, Worldwide, Dollars, 2020-2026

Figure 14. Collaborative Robot Market Forecasts, Units, Worldwide, 2019 to 2026

Figure 15. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Shares, Dollars, Units, and Percent, Worldwide, 2019

Figure 16. Collaborative Robot Market by Application, Dollars and Units, Forecast, Worldwide, 2019 to 2026

Figure 17. Collaborative Robot Market by Application, Dollars and Percent Total Market, Worldwide, 2019 to 2026

Figure 18. Collaborative Robot Market by Industry. Dollars and Units, Worldwide,

2019 to 2026

Figure 19. Collaborative Robot Market by Industry, Dollars and Percent Total Market, Worldwide, 2019 to 2026

Figure 20. Collaborative Robot Market by Payload Capacity, Dollars, Units, and Percent, Worldwide, 2019 to 2026

