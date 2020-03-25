Green Solvents and Bio Solvents-Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents market is expected to grow from $5.50 billion in 2017 to reach $12.31 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Rising government support for make inquiries on green and bio-based solvents and severe parameter on VOC emissions and other hazardous air pollutants are some of the factors attributing the growth of the market. Huge manufacturing price and uncertainty about feedstock supplies is hampering the growth of the market. Transition of petro-chemical and fuel products and goods towards renewable resources is providing ample opportunities in boosting the market in the near future.

Green solvents are solvents made from naturally occurring resources like plants, fruits, seeds and other. These are non-diffusing Volatile Organic Compounds, and their distinctiveness is low miscibility & toxicity, easier biodegradability under ecological conditions. They are being used more than conventional solvents, as they are less toxic, easy to recycle and have a high boiling point. Environmental concerns have led to industrial participants investing to developer cheaper and superior green solvents.

Based on end user, Paints & Coatings section holds more shares and profits of the global green and bio-based solvents market. Rising ecological concerns in conjunction with growing customer awareness towards environmental-friendly products fuels the acceptance of green solvent in paints and coating industry.

Depending on geography, Asia pacific market has attributed sluggish growth over the last few years. Rising economies such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand and Brazil are predicted to witness quick expansion in the green solvents market. Such healthy demand can be propel to construction initiatives and government initiatives regarding health and environment.

Some of the key players in global green solvents & bio solvents the market includes The dow chemical company, BASF SE, E.I. Dupont de nemours & co., Cargill Inc., Huntsman Corporation

Florida Chemicals Company Inc., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., LyondellBasell, Circa Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bioamber Inc., Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co., Myriant Corporation, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. LTD, Sucrogen Bioethanol PTY LTD, Pinova Holdings INC, Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd, Genomatica INC, Exxon Mobil Corporation and PetroleoBrasileiroS.A.

Types Covered:

• Methyl Soyate

• Diols & Glycols

• Esters

• D-Limonene

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Alcohols

• 2-Methyltetrahydrofuran

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Adhesives

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

• Cosmetics

• Printing Inks

• Paints & Coatings

• Personal Care

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

