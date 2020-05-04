Green Cement Market Projected to Witness Robust Development by 2026| Anhui Conch Cement Company, China National Building Material Co., Ltd.,

The Green Cement Market is forecasted to grow from USD 21.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 43.59 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing construction activities in emerging economies, increased use of alternative fuels from renewable & waste materials and increased efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

To give better clarity of the market scenario, the report also analyzes customer preferences, the increasing levels of disposable incomes, and how these critical aspects can affect the global market scenario. The reader will also gain benefit from the analysis of the value chain, supply chain, and demand and supply dynamics that are derived after employing both primary and secondary sources for the research.

Leading Players in the Green Cement Market:

Anhui Conch Cement Company (China), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), China National Building Material Co., Ltd. (China), Italcementi (Italy), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), CeraTech (India), Calera Corp. (USA), Kiran Global Chems Limited (India), HeidelbergCement (Germany), Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India) and others.

Scope of the Report:

Green cement is in its introduction stage as several companies are still carrying out research and development activities to improve the properties and capabilities of the product. Due to strict environmental regulations, government initiatives to improve tax conditions and subsidies for the production of green materials, demand is expected to rise further over the forecast period.

Glazing Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Fly ash based

Class F

Class C

Slag based

Geopolymer

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

End-User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

New Construction Activities

Repair & Maintenance Activities

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for fly ash based segment is expected to grow the largest at USD 14.39 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The fly ash market has grown as a result of growth in the construction industry, increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving, legal problems related to dumping fly ash, fly ash promotion by governments of different countries, and increasing focus on the use of environmentally friendly products.

The market for residential segment is expected to grow the largest at USD 20.49 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

