GRC Software Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

This report focuses on the global status of GRC software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of GRC software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main players covered by this study

ProcessGene

Continuity Partner

SAI Global

Sevron Safety Solutions

IRM Security

LogicManager

ReadiNow

Impero

Aravo

Software AG

SAP GRC

ACL GRC

LogicGate

Thomson Reuters

ZenGRC

Fastpath

Cammsrisk

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by application, divided into SMEs of

large companies

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the GRC software market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered: ranking according to GRC software revenue

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global GRC software market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of GRC software by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 SME

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for GRC software (2015-2026)

2.2 GRC software growth trends by region

2.2.1 Size of the GRC software market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of GRC software by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Forecast size of the GRC software market by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 GRC software market growth strategy

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in GRC software (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Main global players in GRC software by market size

3.1.1 World’s best GRC software players by turnover (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global market share of player revenues from GRC software (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global GRC Softwa

