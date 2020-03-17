Graph Database Market to Garner Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2028 | Key Players: IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), TigerGraph (US), Teradata Corporation (US), MongoDB (US), MarkLogic (US)

The Global Graph Database Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of +24% during forecast period.

Graph Database is also called Graph-Oriented Database. It is one of type of NoSQL database. They use graph theory to store, map and query the relationships. A graph database is a collection of nodes and edges. Traditionally in normal relational model more priority is given to data rather than relationship. But in Graph Database Relationship has the same value as much as the data itself. All relationship are equally important and easily discoverable.

The report titled Global Graph Database Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028 is the newest addition to Research Trades archive of market research diaries which studies the market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast during 2020 to 2028 time period. The report thoroughly researches and analyzes major aspects including market size, market growth rate, market profitability, industry cost structure, distribution channel, market trends, and key success factor of the global Graph Database market. The report gives brief information about the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers and restraints. After reading this report, you will get the complete market analysis segmented by companies, regions, types, and applications.

A graph database management system is an online database management system with Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) methods. These are generally built for use with transactional systems. Graph databases have become a mainstream technology in data management for enterprises and find applications in every industry sector. The graph database technology offers several advantages to overcome large and complex data challenges, compared to other database solutions. The benefits include the ability to scale more naturally to large data sets, flexibility for evolving data structures and being faster for related data sets.

The Graph Database Market report has been prepared through collecting significant data which shapes the research document and makes it a valuable resource for managers, industry executives and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study. The estimates of market size and revenue depend on the demand of major segment within the diverse category. The report aims to provide market intelligence and help decision makers to take investment evaluation.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes: IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), TigerGraph (US), Teradata Corporation (US), MongoDB (US), MarkLogic (US), Stardog (US), Cray (US), OrientDB (UK), Franz (US), ArangoDB (Germany), OpenLink Software (US), Sparcity Technologies (Spain), Memgraph (UK), TIBCO Software (US), Oracle (US), And, Other

Graph Database Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• RDF

Graph Database Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government and Public

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

