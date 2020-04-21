Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Surprising Growth: Mallinckrodft, ElsaLys Biotech SA, Incyte Corporation, Kiadis Pharma

Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business. General market conditions and the probable market for a new product to be launched are also analyzed in this Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) market report. DBMR team has excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) market report world-class.

Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 656.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 410.00 million in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Key Market Competitors:

Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Neovii Biotech GmbH (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Soligenix, Inc. (US), Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodft (US), ElsaLys Biotech SA (France), Incyte Corporation (US), Kiadis Pharma (Netherlands) and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 13th January 2017, Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it acquired Talent Biotechs Ltd.which is an Israel based company evaluating the use of CBD to prevent and treat Graft versus Host Disease (“GvHD”). This agreement will strengthen Kalytera’s position as an emerging market leader in cannabidiol (“CBD”) pharmaceuticals.

On 9th November, 2017, Merck received FDA Approval of PREVYMIS™ (letermovir) for prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. This drug will attract GVHD patients.

On 2nd August, 2017, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. Being the first and only drug for the treatment of cGVHD in adults, it is leading the GVHD market currently.

Market Drivers

Large unmet needs for the management of GVHD.

High investment in the R&D is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Advancements in the diagnostic measures of the disease.

Market Restraints

Lack of regulatory guidelines and treatment regimens for this rare disease will restrain the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness in the population is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Global graft-versus-host disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graft-versus-host disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

By Product Type

Corticosteroids, ATG therapies, IL2Rα (CD25) inhibitors, TNFα inhibitors, Other biologics, Calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, SOT therapies, Anti-neoplastic therapies, Stem Cell Treatments, Extracorporeal Photophoresis

By Treatment Type

Prophylaxis GVHD, Chronic GVHD, Acute GVHD

By End- Users

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

