Good Growth Opportunities in Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

companies profiled in the report include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. , Drew Scientific Inc., URIT Medical, Boule Medical AB, scil animal care, Mindray, HORIBA Medical, Clindiag Systems, HemoCue AB, Diatron and Sysmex.

The veterinary hematology analyzers market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Product

Table Top Analyzers Fully Automatic Analyzers Semi-Automatic Analyzers

Point of Care Analyzers Cartridge Based Others (Direct Sample Based)



Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Analysis Parameter

2 Part WBC differential

3 Part WBC differential

5 Part WBC differential

Others

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by End User

Research Institutes

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others (Point of care testing, in house testing)

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



