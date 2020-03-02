Global Yarn Lubricant Market 2019-2024

Global Yarn Lubricant market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.

The report provides vital information regarding the dominant key players in the market that aids the reader in the study of the various techniques and processes responsible for their success. The statistics provide an overview of the specific role of these companies in the evolution of this market. It gives sufficient data to determine the appropriate approach to the current and approaching proceedings in the market. It offers its readers the ongoing and forthcoming trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the industry. It also throws light on the persistent factors in the market as they play a significant role in building foundation of a business strategy.

The Global Yarn Lubricant market is evolving rapidly due to its prominent features such as Top Leading Vendors and Segmentations (Types, Applications, End-Uers). The demand for these products and services is gaining popularity in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The high production speeds in textile weaving and knitting impose high demands on the yarns. The yarns need to be rapidly unrolled from the cones and must not break during weaving or knitting. In order to achieve these requirements, yarn lubricants must improve the gliding properties of the yarn. Other aspects such as antistatic or softness are also important for smooth processes. In order to avoid breakage, the yarn should show a preferably low and homogeneous friction value. This is essential to avoid the stick-slip-effect. Especially when sewing heavy woven fabrics or leather, the friction between needle and fabric can cause extremely high needle temperatures. This can lead to melting of the sewing thread and thus to breakage of the yarn or the damage of the sewing material. An optimal yarn lubricant provides both excellent lubrication properties, as well as heat protection. The report covers lubricants used in finishing and weaving.

Scope of the Report:

The global sales of yarn lubricant increased from 59748 MT in 2013 to 66845 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.85%. In 2017, the global yarn lubrican market is led by Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chemical fiber oil are concentrated in China, Europe and Japan. Total, Klueber, Transfar, Vickers Oils, Takemoto and Dr.Petry are major players in the global market. According to this study, over the next five years the yarn lubricant market will register a 2.20% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 197.63 million by 2024, from US$ 169.71 million in 2017.

Today?s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer. In this industry, raw material and price fluctuations are the most sensitive factors.

The worldwide market for Yarn Lubricant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Yarn Lubricant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Total

Klueber

Transfar

Vickers Oils

Takemoto

Dr.Petry

FUCHS

Dutch Lube Company

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Exxon Mobil

Kocak Petroleum

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Hindustan Petroleum

Sinopec Lubricant

IOCl

Behran Oil

Fugesi Lubricant

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spin Finish

Coning Oils

Knitting Oils

Greases

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

Others

