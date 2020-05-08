Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market By Product Type (Pe-Based Composites, Pvc-Based Composites, Pp-Based Composites & Other Types), By Application (Building And Construction, Outdoor Decking & Fencing, Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market by Product Type (PE-based Composites, PVC-based Composites, PP-based Composites & Other Types), By Application (Building and Construction, Outdoor Decking & Fencing, Automotive Components, Industrial, Consumer Products & Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global wood plastic composite (WPC) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global wood plastic composite (WPC) market is projected to be US$ 4,033.5 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 9,953.8 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

WPCs commonly known as Wood-plastic composites are composites manufactured from wood flour filler and thermoplastic resins, though thermoset resins and naturally derived resin systems may also be used. WPCs have been developed over the last 40 years, and their application areas have expanded to both structural and non-structural applications. Wood-Plastic Composites production is now considered as one of the fast-growing and most dynamic sectors of the wood industry. The trend in the production of WPC is positive and rising. In the automobile sector, Wood-Plastic Composites are predominantly used. It is used in automobiles for shelves for spare tires, trims in trunks, and interior door trims, etc. Moreover, they are often used to replace fiberglass or metal components in automotive components. There are three different types of manufacturing processes: the extrusion process, Composite molding process, and an injection molding process. The extrusion process is anticipated to be the dominant process type in the wood plastic composite market in the coming years. Building & Construction industry is substantially dependent on the extrusion process for their critical applications, such as siding, fencing, and decking. The injection molding process is likely to exhibit the fastest growth for the same period driven by the automotive and consumer goods segments. Wood-plastic composite is increasingly used to produce furniture, consumer goods, and household electronics using injection molding process. Wood-plastic composite granulates for injection molding are now provided by global players and are becoming more attractive for clients that manufacture consumer goods, automotive and other parts.

The use of wood-plastic composites (WPC) in automobiles is growing, due to the increasing awareness among customers about the various applications and benefits which in turn is anticipated to bolster the demand for wood-plastic composite products. This is expected to drive the target market.

However, assessing future demand is a major challenge for the wood-plastic composites market, due to the economic slowdown in various parts of the world in the past decade. Many economies in North America and the European region have still not recovered completely, which has affected the demand for wood-plastic composites from major end-use industries in both areas., which is cumulatively dampening the market growth. Nonetheless, easy processing of wood plastics composites and High usage of recyclable raw materials which in turn will increase the use of wood plastic composite (WPC) in multiple industries which in turn is expected to enhance the market in coming years.

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into PE-based Composites, PVC-based Composites, PP-based Composites & Other Types. The PE-based Composites segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by PP-based Composites segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Building and Construction, Outdoor Decking & Fencing, Automotive Components, Industrial, Consumer Products & Other Applications. The Outdoor Decking & Fencing segment accounts for a majority share in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market, owing increasing usage in automobile sector. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TCI), AZEK Building Products, Andersen Corp (Andersen), Ply Gem Industries, Inc., Silvadec, Komdeck and Vann Plastic, TherraWood UK Ltd., Tecnodeck, Beologic NV, RENOLIT, NFP Europe Limited, TECNARO GmbH.

