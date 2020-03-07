Global Whey Protein Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Whey Protein Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Whey Protein market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Whey Protein market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Whey Protein market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global whey protein market was valued at US$ 9,184.9 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 7%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global whey protein market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global whey protein market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global whey protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Whey protein are used in bakery products & confectionery, infant formula, medical products, and as dietary supplements. Whey protein is derived from cheese making process that offers high biological value. Furthermore, it is fast to digest and contains high level of essential and branched chain amino acids and providing several health benefits. Types of whey protein include whey protein isolate, Whey protein concentrate, and Whey protein hydrolysates.

Global Whey Protein Market Dynamics:

Increasing popularity of whey protein consumption especially for mass gain, strength gain, and weight loss in various countries globally are major factor driving growth of the global whey protein market. In addition, whey protein acts an alternative for people who are lactose intolerance which in turns aid the growth of the global whey protein market significantly over the forecast period.

However, digestive issues and allergic reaction is one of the primary factors expected to hamper growth of the global whey protein market. In addition, prolonged consumption of whey protein affects kidney and also leads to osteoporosis which is another factors expected to hamper growth of the global whey protein market, but to a certain extent. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of milk products will have a significant impact on prices of whey protein, as many countries has experienced a shortage of milk production.

Collaboration of companies with leading research institutions and universities to create unique and high quality whey protein is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Market Analysis by Whey Protein type:

On the basis of type segmentation, whey protein hydrolysates segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Whey protein hydrolysates witness highest CAGR of 8.0%, owing increasing popularity of whey protein consumption in preventing weight gain, obesity and further increases muscle strength.

Market Analysis by Whey Protein Application:

Among all the application segments, dietary supplements segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 8.1% owing to gaining importance of whey protein among sportsmen and body builders as its provides balanced nutrition.

Whey protein is complete nutrition for weight loss as it decreasing the levels of the hunger hormone. Whey protein is one of best known body supplement and is used extensively by body builders, as it mixes with blood more rapidly as compared to other protein drinks.

Whey protein manufacturer do not have to receive approval from health authority for dietary supplement products. Manufacturer have to only submit the data for safety and efficiency, which in turn creates an opportunity for market players to immediately launch the product whereas curtails the time needed for the approval of the product.

Market Analysis by Whey Protein Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global whey protein market, and accounts for largest market revenue share of US$ 3,166.1 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period with comparatively higher CAGR than that of other regions owing to higher demand from consumers in countries such as the US and Canada. Other factors include presence of leading whey protein manufacturers in these countries, and an increasing consumer base adopting of whey protein for various application in countries in this region.

Furthermore, increasing supplier and distributor in US as the products being easily available through club stores and online sources to mainstream consumers and casual user are major factor fueling growth to the North America whey protein market and this trend is expected to continue in future.

Larger number of breakfast that includes whey protein can help to control type 2 diabetes and owing to the increasing prevalence to diabetes, whey protein market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. According to a new study presented at ENDO 2016, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, estimated around 29 million people in US have type 2 diabetes and another 86 million are living with prediabetes and if it is not treated it will lead to type 2 diabetes.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global whey protein market as consumers are becoming increasingly aware about the sport performance, along with seriousness about the after sport recovery which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the Europe whey protein market.

Moreover, product innovation for developing high quality whey protein and new product launches are another factor anticipated to aid the growth of the Europe whey protein market over the forecast period.

Market players are setting up additional manufacturing facilities in various region in order to cater the demand for whey protein. For instance, in 2014, Arla Foods Ingredients had invested around US $ 46 million in setting up a new factory in Denmark to meet the increasing demand for whey protein hydrolysates. The new plant will help company to increase its production capacity by three folds for whey protein hydrolysates. In November 2017, FrieslandCampina had launched their latest innovation product ˜Nutri Whey Hydroin, a whey protein hydrolysate in Europe. With the launch of Nutri Whey Hydroin, company expects to strengthen their extensive protein portfolio of intact and hydrolyzed proteins.

Market Segmentation:

Global whey protein segmentation, by type:

Whey protein isolate

Whey protein concentrate

Whey protein hydrolysates

Global whey protein segmentation, by application:

Bakery Products & Confectionery

Infant Formula

Medical Products

Dietary Supplements

Others (Beverages & Animal feeds)

Global whey protein segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Whey Protein Market

Arla Foods

Axiom Foods Incorporation

Davisco Foods International Inc.

DMK Group

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Cheese Company

Kerry Group

Maple island Inc.

Milk Specialties Global

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Key Insights Covered: Global Whey Protein Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Whey Protein industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Whey Protein industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Whey Protein industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Whey Protein industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Whey Protein industry.

Research Methodology: Global Whey Protein Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

