GLOBAL WEBCAMS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Webcams Market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. A webcam is a video camera that streams its appearance in real-time by a PC network. The video stream can be viewed, saved, or guided on to other networks going through systems such as the internet, or can be e-mailed as an attachment. The devices are deployed with semiconductor chips and high-resolution digital cameras that record videos and captures images in detail. The industry has been getting prominence owing to the growing adoption of web cameras in security and surveillance, entertainment, video conferences, visual marketing, and live events among others.

– Growing demand for surveillance systems for security and safety purposes, rising demand for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across industrial and private sectors globally, are the principal factors expected to drive the growth of the global webcams market over the forecast period. In addition, owing to several characteristics offered by webcams such as vision control, command direction process, and decreased overheads, the webcam market is anticipated to grow.

– The total net subscriber of the smartphones was 60%, and it is expected to reach 79% by the end of 2025 (GSMA Association, 2019). Growing demand for smartphones worldwide is because of the webcam feature, which is driving the growth of the webcams market. Moreover, the growing need for security systems to apprehend the trespassers, burglars, miscreants, and other anti-social elements hindering the society is predicted to boost the demand for webcams.

– Internet speed directly affects the quality of images and videos recorded and streamed. Minimum internet speed is needed to avoid video distortion. Deployment of webcams is expected to witness slow growth in remote or distant locations and regions with weak internet connectivity, as fluctuations in internet speed act as restraints to market growth.

Scope of the Global Webcams Market Report

A webcam is an electronic device widely utilized for surveillance and real-time streaming. The webcam provides minute analysis of situations and fields to achieve extraordinary safety and security. Also, it plays a pivotal role in the observation of numerous operational processes among multiple industries.

Key Market Trends

Digital Webcams to Dominate the Market

– Based on technology, the digital segment is anticipated to witness meaningful growth in terms of revenue, as well as volume during the projection period due to their deployment with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor which directly converts light into digital signals to store recorded information. The method takes place inside a single chip, making digital webcams more affordable as compared to analog ones. Also, digital cameras emphasize a viewing angle of 100+ degrees and offer high-resolution videos.

– Moreover, with each new generation of webcams, added connectivity options are incorporated. Whether WiFi, Bluetooth, or NFC, there are many techniques to wirelessly connect digital webcams to a smartphone to backup images and post online. It won’t be long until digital webcams would automatically connect to the internet, possibly via the superfast 5G network which is set to launch in the next few years and quickly grow the Internet of Things, thus fueling the growth of the market.

North America Holds a Substantial Market Share

– North America estimated for the biggest regional share of the global webcams market in 2018. Over the outlook period, owing to the growing need for webcams, the region is anticipated to dominate the market which is associated with the rising requirement for security and surveillance in commercial areas and homes.

– The demand for web cameras is continuously building in the region owing to an ease in the selection of new technology that improves the security and surveillance events, video conferencing at work, K-12 education, and visual marketing. Deployment of the product in multiple industries is supposed to witness the growth of the webcams market.

– Moreover, after the 9/11 attack in the U.S., the demand for tracking real-time movements and surveillance has grown and has become compulsory. Considering the banking and finance sector in North America, the induction of webcams on the premises for security objectives to control the records and documents has become an essential part of surveillance.

Competitive Landscape

Webcams Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

– November 2019 – Canon Inc. announced the launch of its new ‘Business Imaging Solutions’ (BIS) lounge in Udaipur, India. The new BIS lounge in Udaipur in association with Canon Authorized Partner, Prince Enterprise was inaugurated with an objective to be a one-stop destination for all office imaging requirements of organizations – big or small – in the region.

– January 2019 – D-Link announced the new mydlink Pro series consisting of three new cameras with premium features, mydlink Pro works with the new mydlink app. All three cameras have full HD 1080p resolution with IVA features, IP65 weatherproof rating, and cloud recording.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Canon, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– D-Link Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Logitech International S.A.

– Lenovo Group Limited

– Microsoft Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– Razer Inc.

– Nexia International

– Vivitar Corporation

– Creative Technology Ltd.

– FLIR Systems

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand of Surveillance Systems for Security and Safety Purpose

4.3.2 Cost-efficient and Easy to Deploy

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Poor Internet Connectivity

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Wireless

5.1.2 USB Ports

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Analog Webcams

5.2.2 Digital Webcams

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Security & Surveillance

5.3.2 Entertainment

5.3.3 Videoconference

5.3.4 Visual Marketing

5.3.5 Live Events

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon, Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 D-Link Corporation

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.5 Logitech International S.A.

6.1.6 Lenovo Group Limited

6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.8 Sony Corporation

6.1.9 Razer Inc.

6.1.10 Nexia International

6.1.11 Vivitar Corporation

6.1.12 Creative Technology Ltd.

6.1.13 FLIR Systems

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

