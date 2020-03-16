Global Water Based Adhesive Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Water Based Adhesive market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Water Based Adhesive market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Water Based Adhesive market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Water Based Adhesive market has been segmented into

Natural

Synthetic

By Application, Water Based Adhesive has been segmented into:

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Furniture

Other

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Water Based Adhesive market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Water Based Adhesive markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Water Based Adhesive market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Water Based Adhesive market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Water Based Adhesive Market Share Analysis

Water Based Adhesive competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Water Based Adhesive sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Water Based Adhesive sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Water Based Adhesive are:

H.B. Fuller

3M

DowDuPont

Henkel

BASF

Bayer MaterialScience

Sika

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Ashland

Toyomorton

Avery Dennison Corporation

Masterbond

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Adhesive Research

Cyberbond

Among other players domestic and global, Water Based Adhesive market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Water Based Adhesive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water Based Adhesive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water Based Adhesive in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Water Based Adhesive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Water Based Adhesive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Water Based Adhesive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water Based Adhesive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Based Adhesive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Natural

1.2.3 Synthetic

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Water Based Adhesive Market

1.4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 H.B. Fuller

2.1.1 H.B. Fuller Details

2.1.2 H.B. Fuller Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 H.B. Fuller SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 H.B. Fuller Product and Services

2.1.5 H.B. Fuller Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 3M

2.2.1 3M Details

2.2.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 3M Product and Services

2.2.5 3M Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 DowDuPont

2.3.1 DowDuPont Details

2.3.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.3.5 DowDuPont Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Henkel

2.4.1 Henkel Details

2.4.2 Henkel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Henkel SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Henkel Product and Services

2.4.5 Henkel Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 BASF

2.5.1 BASF Details

2.5.2 BASF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 BASF Product and Services

2.5.5 BASF Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Bayer MaterialScience

2.6.1 Bayer MaterialScience Details

2.6.2 Bayer MaterialScience Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Bayer MaterialScience SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Bayer MaterialScience Product and Services

2.6.5 Bayer MaterialScience Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Sika

2.7.1 Sika Details

2.7.2 Sika Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Sika SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Sika Product and Services

2.7.5 Sika Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Arkema

2.8.1 Arkema Details

2.8.2 Arkema Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Arkema SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Arkema Product and Services

2.8.5 Arkema Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Evonik Industries

2.9.1 Evonik Industries Details

2.9.2 Evonik Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Evonik Industries SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Evonik Industries Product and Services

2.9.5 Evonik Industries Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Ashland

2.10.1 Ashland Details

2.10.2 Ashland Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Ashland SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Ashland Product and Services

2.10.5 Ashland Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Toyomorton

2.11.1 Toyomorton Details

2.11.2 Toyomorton Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Toyomorton SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Toyomorton Product and Services

2.11.5 Toyomorton Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Avery Dennison Corporation

2.12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Details

2.12.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Avery Dennison Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Product and Services

2.12.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Masterbond

2.13.1 Masterbond Details

2.13.2 Masterbond Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Masterbond SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Masterbond Product and Services

2.13.5 Masterbond Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

2.14.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Details

2.14.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Product and Services

2.14.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Adhesive Research

2.15.1 Adhesive Research Details

2.15.2 Adhesive Research Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Adhesive Research SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Adhesive Research Product and Services

2.15.5 Adhesive Research Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Cyberbond

2.16.1 Cyberbond Details

2.16.2 Cyberbond Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Cyberbond SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Cyberbond Product and Services

2.16.5 Cyberbond Water Based Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Water Based Adhesive Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Water Based Adhesive Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Water Based Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Water Based Adhesive Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

