Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water and Wastewater Pipe market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Water and Wastewater Pipe market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Water and Wastewater Pipe market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water and Wastewater Pipe Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water and Wastewater Pipe market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Material Type (Plastic, Steel Steel, Ductile Iron Concrete and Clay), By Application (Water Supply & Distribution, Wastewater Management) by end use (Municipal, Industrial , Residential and Commercial )and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global water and wastewater pipe market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global water and wastewater pipe market is projected to be US$ 23,359.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 40,959.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Water is of utmost importance to humans and others life forms and is irreplaceable for drinking, bathing, and cooking, etc. Agriculture and food production is another crucial factor for the population and requires a large amount of water. Government and commercial offices, hotels and restaurants, hospitals, commercial establishments, as well as industries require clean water for several processes. Drinking water is collected from sources including rivers, lakes, ponds, etc., filtered and refined, and then distributed further. Similarly, wastewater systems collect water and sewage from residential and industrial sources, filter it further and discharge the water to rivers and lakes again. Well-designed water and wastewater system require robust pipes and piping systems that are not susceptible to erosion and other challenges, which can impede the water supply causing water shortages, droughts, or any unsanitary conditions.

Global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in population that has translated into increasing demand for clean water. Growth in commercial, industrial, and other establishments is another factor for the growing demand for these pipes. Rising demand for food and heavy burden on agricultural lands is another segment with high growth rates for water and wastewater pipes. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the majority share in the global water and wastewater pipe market, owing to increasing infrastructural development activities, particularly in emerging economies, followed by North America. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the global water and wastewater pipe market over the forecast period.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Rapid growth in population has also increased demand for food production and put a heavy burden on agricultural lands to yield sufficient output to match the growing demand. Increasing requirement for food production is another factor expected to boost demand for water and wastewater pipes from this segment

Additionally, favorable government initiatives and heavy investments towards development of smart and planned cities in several economies, requiring a well-planned infrastructure for water distribution and its disposal is another factor anticipated to thrust growth of the global water and wastewater pipe market over the forecast period.

However, improper installation of pipes by unskilled labor may also affect the working of these, which is another factor expected to slow down the growth of the global water and wastewater pipe market to a certain extent.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Material Type, 2018

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented plastic, steel, ductile iron concrete, and clay. The plastic segment accounts for the majority share in the global water and wastewater pipe market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. APAC accounts majority share in the global water and wastewater pipe market.

The research report on the global water and wastewater pipe market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Aliaxis S.A., Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Tenaris S.A., Welspun Corp Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Tata Steel Limited, Wienerberger AG, ISCO Industries, LLC, and other prominent players.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Plastic

Steel

Ductile Iron Concrete

Clay

Application

Water Supply & Distribution

Wastewater Management

Key Market Players included in the report:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Aliaxis S.A.

Mexichem

S.A.B. de C.V.

Sekisui Chemical Co.Ltd.

Tenaris S.A.

Welspun Corp Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

Wienerberger AG

ISCO Industries LLC

Key Insights Covered: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Water and Wastewater Pipe industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Water and Wastewater Pipe industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Water and Wastewater Pipe industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Water and Wastewater Pipe industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Water and Wastewater Pipe industry.

Research Methodology: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

