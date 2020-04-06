Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market 2020 by Application, Revenue, Trends, Solution, Types, Regional Demand and Investment Opportunities till 2024

The Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market. The Waste-to-Energy Technologies market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11450 million by 2024, from US$ 10170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Waste-to-Energy Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Waste-to-Energy Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Waste-to-Energy Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Covanta

TIRU

Suez

Veolia

China Everbright

Wheelabrator

CA Tokyo 23

A2A

Attero

EEW Efw

Tianjin Teda

Shenzhen Energy

City of Kobe

MVV Energie

AEB Amsterdam

Viridor

Osaka City Hall

AVR

NEAS

Grandblue

MCC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Waste-to-Energy Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste-to-Energy Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste-to-Energy Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Waste-to-Energy Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Thermal Technologies

2.2.2 Thermal Technologies

2.3 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Plant

2.4.2 Heating Plant

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies by Players

3.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Waste-to-Energy Technologies by Regions

4.1 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waste-to-Energy Technologies by Countries

7.2 Europe Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Waste-to-Energy Technologies by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Forecast

10.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Covanta

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.1.3 Covanta Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Covanta News

11.2 TIRU

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.2.3 TIRU Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 TIRU News

11.3 Suez

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.3.3 Suez Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Suez News

11.4 Veolia

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.4.3 Veolia Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Veolia News

11.5 China Everbright

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.5.3 China Everbright Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 China Everbright News

11.6 Wheelabrator

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.6.3 Wheelabrator Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Wheelabrator News

11.7 CA Tokyo 23

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.7.3 CA Tokyo 23 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 CA Tokyo 23 News

11.8 A2A

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.8.3 A2A Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 A2A News

11.9 Attero

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.9.3 Attero Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Attero News

11.10 EEW Efw

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Product Offered

11.10.3 EEW Efw Waste-to-Energy Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 EEW Efw News

11.11 Tianjin Teda

11.12 Shenzhen Energy

11.13 City of Kobe

11.14 MVV Energie

11.15 AEB Amsterdam

11.16 Viridor

11.17 Osaka City Hall

11.18 AVR

11.19 NEAS

11.20 Grandblue

11.21 MCC

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

