Global VoLTE Testing Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global VoLTE Testing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Testing over the evolving VoLTE network provides access to millions of users who are simultaneously accessing their services with various devices and applications, thereby providing real-time testing solutions that emulate traffic, provide accurate analysis and offer scalability as networks and technologies evolve.

– With the evolution of the LTE, the digitized Internet Protocol, Multimedia Systems (IMS) based VoLTE platform offers increased bandwidth and better quality, thereby providing a very low latency rate, which is providing a reliable option for network operators to adopt the technology across their business model.

– The evolution in the VoLTE testing services has dramatically improved the user experience across all mobile devices with HD quality voice calls, better video call quality, and RCS (Rich Communication Services). This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

– The requirement to offer enhanced quality of service and quality of experience without increasing the operating expenditures can be mitigated by adopting solutions to enhance visibility across the network infrastructure, thereby enabling a seamless transition from the licensed spectrum to the unlicensed spectrum.

Scope of the Global VoLTE Testing Market Report

The efficiency of VoLTE is three times as much as 3G and six times as much as 2G, where the voice calls are in HD quality and offer a much richer experience altogether, with fast, reliable, and richer services that encourage subscribers to switch to VoLTE. VoLTE testing and monitoring solution supports the research and development of installation and maintenance as well as monitoring and troubleshooting activities across all end-user verticals and has been continuously expanding, along with growth in VoLTE deployments.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Services

– VoLTE test and monitoring have been continuously expanding, along with growth in VoLTE deployments. Recently the telecom industry is leverage on the IoT technology through the commercial integration of VoLTE into the LTE Cat-M1 network.

– Traditionally, the voice networks transmit voice calls using 8 Kbps codec, but VoLTE transmits voice calls using 13 Kbps codec, which results in clearer phone calls as compared to the typical cellular phone call. The efficiency of VoLTE is three times as much as 3G and six times as much as 2G.

– The benefit of VoLTE is that the quality of the call is better than 2G and 3G connections because of the high data transfer rate over the medium/channel. The voice calls are in HD quality and offer a much richer experience along with fast, reliable, and richer services altogether to switch to VoLTE. Such development is not possible without test and monitoring solutions that have supported the development of core network elements and the networks throughout the entire lifecycle.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific has the highest volume of VoLTE connections, which can be attributed to a large population using the internet of thing application, which is driving the focus of governments to upgrade the existing infrastructure.

– The ongoing smart city development initiatives, along with the construction of wireless cities, and the provision of faster broadband speeds by ISPs is further driving the growth of the VoLTE market across the region.

– Further, with the growth in industrial IoT, increased urban population, and the deployment of connective solutions is driving the public carrier VoLTE network. Also, the rapid growth in IP traffic and rising demand for web-enabled devices such as smartphones having VoLTE are further expected to drive the market growth across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The VoLTE testing market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement across the managed services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– August 2019 – Rohde & Schwarz had collaboration with mobile test specialist COMPRION that gives telecommunication solutions for testing remote SIM provisioning (RSP) of embedded UICCs (eSIMs) required for Industry 4.0 and connected car applications. The test solution is based on the COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager and the R&S CMW500 mobile communication tester or R&S CMW290 functional radio communication tester for cellular network simulation.

– October 2018 – Ericsson has completed its acquisition of the antenna and filter division of Kathrein, a world-leading provider of antenna and filter technologies. Ericsson is looking forward to providing its customers with a broadened Ericsson Radio System offering. In addition to expanding Ericsson’s portfolio of antenna and filter products, the acquisition will bring vital competence necessary to evolve radio access products.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

– AT&T Inc.

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– GL Communications Inc.

– Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

– Bharati Airtel Limited

– SK Telecom Co. Ltd

– iBASIS Inc.

– LG Uplus Corp.

– KT Corporation

– KDDI Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand of VoLTE Devices Due to Emergence of 4G Services

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of VoLTE Enabled Networking Applications in Telecom Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Coverage of VoLTE Network Across the Remote Locations

4.3.2 High Initial Investment Cost

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Functional Testing

5.1.2 Performance Testing

5.1.3 Compliance Testing

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Telecommunication

5.2.2 IT & ITes

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

6.1.2 AT&T Inc.

6.1.3 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.4 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.1.5 GL Communications Inc.

6.1.6 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

6.1.7 Bharati Airtel Limited

6.1.8 SK Telecom Co. Ltd

6.1.9 iBASIS Inc.

6.1.10 LG Uplus Corp.

6.1.11 KT Corporation

6.1.12 KDDI Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

