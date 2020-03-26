Global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 45% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The advancement in the 5G cellular technology will enhance the existing network functionality with significantly higher capacity, dramatically lower latency, and optimized support for Internet of Things (IoT) networks. This will support the voice-over 5G through enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable communications, and massive IoT deployment.

– Implementation of mobile edge computing is expected to enable users and devices to store as well as access much higher volumes of data thereby providing direct access to high-speed internet with ultra-low latency rather than relying upon transport through the core of traditional cellular networks. Such applications are expected to fuel the demand of the Vo5G during the forecast period.

– The advancement of Vo5G is expected to replace the VoLTE application services as a preferred method for voice communication as well as act as the input medium for a wide variety of user interfaces, many of which currently rely upon Wi-Fi.

– The RU (Radio Unit) used in the LTE and prior stages of the cellular network are centimeters to meter-sized waves at lower frequencies. Implementation of the millimeter wave-based radio across the 5GNR technology that will enable the fiber-like performance having a high capacity, low cost per bit and ultra-low latency to support mission-critical services, thereby driving the demand for the Vo5G application during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The voice-over 5G (Vo5G) will introduce the ability to implement network slicing for dynamic network allocation, enforceable SLA/QoE, and network as a service. 5G is poised to facilitate a fundamental shift in communications, applications, content, and commerce. This shift will include a massive transformation in terms of capacity availability as well as real-time communications and control. Leading communication service providers will leverage their investment in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to optimize network slice allocation as well as overall network management and 5G orchestration. To enable service provider voice calls on 5G smartphones, the network infrastructure used for VoLTE today will also be used to enable 5G voice calls through the help of 5G radio access technology that enables VoNR (Voice/Video over 5G Network). The profiled list of companies either into the Vo5G market or in its solution testing & development phase.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecommunication Sector is Gaining Traction During the Forecast Period

– Voice over 5G (Vo5G) is expected to be realized through the extension of the already existing infrastructure, such as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), along with the enhancement of the new hardware and software, such as millimeter wave-based 5G radio frequency equipment, also identified as 5G New Radio (5G-NR).

– Vo5G is anticipated to take advantage of Voice over New Radio (VoNR), thereby replacing the currently existing Voice over LTE (VoLTE) as being an advanced technology for voice communications, along with further displacement of the 3G systems.

– The global communication carriers system has experienced the evolution from CSFB (Circuit Switched Fallback) to VoLTE (Voice Over LTE Network) with the expansion of 4G network coverage and maturity of the terminal ecosystem. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the business issues associated with core networking as well as the automation system across the telecom architecture. The enhanced network provides users to leverage over the application of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR), and automotive.

– Further, the next-generation 5G network using the Vo5G based radio access technology is expected to harness the underlying capabilities of connected devices in multiple end-user industries through interoperating with each other, thereby making decentralized decisions.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The growing demand for broadband services from emerging countries in Asia is also estimated to expand the scope of the studied market. Most of the mobile cellular operators in these areas are investing more in their cellular coverage. For instance, in February 2018, the department of telecommunications (DoT) announced to issue a policy document outlining guidelines to enable the introduction of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication services through IMS system in India, which, in turn, would also facilitate the roll-out of the Vo5G by the end of 2020.

– According to GSMA, at the global level, 1.2 billion people are set to have access to 5G networks by 2025, and a third of them will be in China. By 2019, the companies across the region are expecting to launch the 5G smartphones featuring the modem features of Vo5G technologies.

– Some of the prominent vendors are collaborating with the networking players across the region in order to propel the growth of the Vo5G market. For instance, Broadcom signed a series of MoU agreements with several companies in China to expand its strategic relationships in APAC and drive continued innovation in high-growth markets having the application of Vo5G, such as home entertainment, wireless communication, and the digital home.

Competitive Landscape

The voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market is moderately competitive and consists of a few significant players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the 5G Core Network across the telecom services, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– August 2019 – Fujitsu Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. achieved non-standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR) data calls on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. The two parties successfully conducted Network-Device Vendor Interoperability Testing (NV-IoT) for NTT DOCOMO, INC., leveraging Fujitsu’s commercial 5G base station (gNB) products together with a mobile smartphone form-factor test device, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end, and antenna elements.

– February 2019 – Marvell expanded its long-term partnership with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. for enabling leading wireless infrastructure networks. Samsung and Marvell are collaborating on the development and launch of multiple generations of radio and control plane processors for both LTE and 5G NR, enabling carriers to deploy multi-radio access technology in order to meet the ever-increasing data usage of today’s users and emerging applications.

Companies Mentioned:

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

– Deutsche Telekom AG

– AT&T Inc.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

– Nokia Corporation

– Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

– Fujitsu Limited

– NEC Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Need for High Bandwidth With Ultra-Low Latency Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)

4.2.2 Increasing Application of IoT & Immersive Technology Services Among End-user Industries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Infrastructure Setup Cost During the Initial Rollout Phase

4.3.2 Lack of User Handheld Devices Compatible to 5 GNR Infrastructure

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud-based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.2 Retail (Digital Ecommerce)

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Media & Entertainment

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.2 MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

6.1.3 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.1.4 AT&T Inc.

6.1.5 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.1.6 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Nokia Corporation

6.1.8 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

6.1.9 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.10 NEC Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

