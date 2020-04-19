Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025April 19, 2020
Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber.
Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.
China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, with a production market share nearly 68.24% in 2015 and a sales market share nearly 62.07% in 2015.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 10.59%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel.
Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel used in industry including Underwear and Outerwear. Report data showed that 61.84% of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market demand in Underwear, and 38.16% in Outerwear in 2015.
Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market size will increase to 580 Million US$ by 2025, from 480 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel.
This report researches the worldwide Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Aditya Birla Group
Lenzing
Sanyou
Sateri Chemical Fibre
Xinjiang Zhongtai
Aoyang Technology
Xiangsheng
Shandong Bohi
Yibin Grace Group Company
Zhejiang Fulida
Shandong Helon
Silver Hawk
Manasi Shunquan
Kelheim-Fibres
Xinxiang Bailu
Nanjing Chemical Fiber
Somet Fiber
Jilin Chemical Fiber
Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
Ordinary Fiber
High Wet Modulus Fiber
Strong Fiber
Modified Fiber
Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
Underwear
Outerwear
Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
