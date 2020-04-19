Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber.

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, with a production market share nearly 68.24% in 2015 and a sales market share nearly 62.07% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 10.59%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel.

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel used in industry including Underwear and Outerwear. Report data showed that 61.84% of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market demand in Underwear, and 38.16% in Outerwear in 2015.

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market size will increase to 580 Million US$ by 2025, from 480 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel.

This report researches the worldwide Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Shandong Helon

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Data by Application

Underwear

Outerwear

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ordinary Fiber

1.4.3 High Wet Modulus Fiber

1.4.4 Strong Fiber

1.4.5 Modified Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Underwear

1.5.3 Outerwear

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production

2.1.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production

4.2.2 United States Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production

4.3.2 Europe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production

4.4.2 China Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production

4.5.2 Japan Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue by Type

6.3 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Aditya Birla Group

8.1.1 Aditya Birla Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.1.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Lenzing

8.2.1 Lenzing Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.2.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Sanyou

8.3.1 Sanyou Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.3.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Sateri Chemical Fibre

8.4.1 Sateri Chemical Fibre Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.4.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Xinjiang Zhongtai

8.5.1 Xinjiang Zhongtai Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.5.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Aoyang Technology

8.6.1 Aoyang Technology Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.6.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Xiangsheng

8.7.1 Xiangsheng Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.7.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Shandong Bohi

8.8.1 Shandong Bohi Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.8.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Yibin Grace Group Company

8.9.1 Yibin Grace Group Company Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.9.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Zhejiang Fulida

8.10.1 Zhejiang Fulida Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel

8.10.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Shandong Helon

8.12 Silver Hawk

8.13 Manasi Shunquan

8.14 Kelheim-Fibres

8.15 Xinxiang Bailu

8.16 Nanjing Chemical Fiber

8.17 Somet Fiber

8.18 Jilin Chemical Fiber

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Upstream Market

11.1.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Raw Material

11.1.3 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Distributors

11.5 Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

