Global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025



In 2018, the global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

BMW Group

Daimler AG

General Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen group

Delphi

Autotalks Limited

eTrans Systems

Honda

Volvo

Audi

Denso Corp

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transmitter

Receiver

Market segment by Application, split into

Forward Collision Warning

Blind Spot Warning

Lane Change Warning

Emergency Brake Light Warning

Control Loss Warning

No Pass Warning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle to Vehicle Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle to Vehicle Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle to Vehicle Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

