Global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market By Type (Starch, and Pullulan), By Application (Pharmaceutical, and Health Supplements), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

The global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market is projected to be US$ 277.6 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 405.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Softgel is usually a single piece of capsules, commonly made of gelatin and consists of liquid or oil-based ingredients. On the other hand, vegetarian softgel capsules are obtained from plant-based natural sources, free of animal derivatives and GMO, and devoid of gluten and modified sugars. Introduction of vegetarian softgel capsules in the natural health product industry is critical since they have been advantageous to the vegetarian and vegan population. One of the most obvious advantages of using cellulose-based or vegetarian capsules is that they are not made with animal byproducts. This distinct characteristic allows them to be suitable for individuals who choose not to consume products sourced from animals. Vegetarian capsules are often deemed suitable to be classified as both Kosher and Halal products, which opens an option for a larger customer base. Additionally, vegetarian capsules have no known potential health risks, even when consumed during the long term, since as they are 100% natural and non-toxic.

A growing concern among people for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and consistent growth in the geriatric population increases the demand for nutritional supplements, which is expected to propel the growth of the target market.

The high cost of vegetarian softgel capsules, as compared to regular gelatin capsules and increasing dissatisfaction with quality standards are hindering the growth of the vegetarian softgel capsules market.

Global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Pullulan, HPMC, and Others. The Pullulan segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and health supplements. The pharmaceuticals segment accounts for a majority share in the global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Catalent, Inc., DCC plc, Aenova Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma, Robinson Pharma, Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical, Procaps, Ultimate Formulations, Captek, BAHRAIN PHARMA, etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Starch

Pullulan

Application

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Key Market Players included in the report:

Catalent Inc.

DCC plc

Aenova Group GmbH

Sirio Pharma

Robinson Pharma

Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical

Procaps

Ultimate Formulations

Captek

BAHRAIN PHARMA

