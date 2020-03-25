Global Unified Communications as a Service Market 2020, Key Companies, Policies, Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Regional-Outlook and Forecast 2023

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of \”as a service\” or \”cloud\” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications.

UCaaS is a cloud-based deployment model of unified communications (UC) technology such as enterprise audio and video conferencing, hosted VoIP, and cloud private branch exchange (PBX).

According to this study, over the next five years the Unified Communications as a Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Unified Communications as a Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Unified Communications as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Unified Communications as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Single-Tenant

Multi-Tenant

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Medical

Retail

Manufacturing

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

Fuze

West Unified Communications Services

Mitel

Google

Avaya

Cisco

PanTerra Networks

Polycom

NEC

Voyant

AGC Network

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Unified Communications as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Unified Communications as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unified Communications as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unified Communications as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Unified Communications as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Unified Communications as a Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single-Tenant

2.2.2 Multi-Tenant

2.3 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Unified Communications as a Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

2.4.5 Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

2.5 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Unified Communications as a Service by Players

3.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Unified Communications as a Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Unified Communications as a Service by Regions

4.1 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Unified Communications as a Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communications as a Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Unified Communications as a Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Unified Communications as a Service Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Unified Communications as a Service Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 Fuze

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Fuze Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Fuze News

11.3 West Unified Communications Services

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.3.3 West Unified Communications Services Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 West Unified Communications Services News

11.4 Mitel

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Mitel Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Mitel News

11.5 Google

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Google Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Google News

11.6 Avaya

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.6.3 Avaya Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Avaya News

11.7 Cisco

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.7.3 Cisco Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cisco News

11.8 PanTerra Networks

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.8.3 PanTerra Networks Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 PanTerra Networks News

11.9 Polycom

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.9.3 Polycom Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Polycom News

11.10 NEC

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Unified Communications as a Service Product Offered

11.10.3 NEC Unified Communications as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 NEC News

11.11 Voyant

11.12 AGC Network

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

