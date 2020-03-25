Global Unified Communications as a Service Market 2020, Key Companies, Policies, Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Regional-Outlook and Forecast 2023

Global Unified Communications as a Service Market 2020, Key Companies, Policies, Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Regional-Outlook and Forecast 2023March 25, 2020
Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of \”as a service\” or \”cloud\” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications.
UCaaS is a cloud-based deployment model of unified communications (UC) technology such as enterprise audio and video conferencing, hosted VoIP, and cloud private branch exchange (PBX).
According to this study, over the next five years the Unified Communications as a Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Unified Communications as a Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Unified Communications as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Unified Communications as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Single-Tenant
Multi-Tenant
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Medical
Retail
Manufacturing
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Microsoft
Fuze
West Unified Communications Services
Mitel
Avaya
Cisco
PanTerra Networks
Polycom
NEC
Voyant
AGC Network
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Unified Communications as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Unified Communications as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Unified Communications as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Unified Communications as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Unified Communications as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
