Global Ultrasound Market – Technological Advancement And Growth Analysis With Forecast To 2028 | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Siemens Healthcare among Others

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Ultrasound Market

According to the report, Ultrasound Market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing demand for imaging devices for diagnostics applications.

Click here to get sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-22548?utm_source=hp&utm_medium=SatPr&utm_campaign=hp

Growing prevalence of target diseases; growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures; technological advances; increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals; and increasing public and private spending, funding, and grants are the major drivers of global ultrasound market growth.

The ultrasound device is a medical imaging device that uses high-frequency waves to image the body’s inner organs, such as blood vessels, lungs, liver, human fetuses, back, etc. Due to the increase in hospital numbers and the introduction of technologically advanced technologies, this sector is gaining momentum, which can serve the purpose of both diagnostics and therapy. In fact, cumulative cancer prevalence is driving demand for early detection and cost minimisation.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Esaote S.P.A, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, and Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Get ToC for the overview of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-22548?utm_source=hp&utm_medium=SatPr&utm_campaign=hp

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Ultrasound Market has been divided based product type, Device display, Portability, Application, and region.

The market was divided into diagnostic and therapeutic according to product type. The diagnostic product type segment can be further divided into 2D ultrasound, 3D/4D ultrasound, and Doppler ultrasound. The therapeutic section can be further divided into lithotripsy shockwave and ultrasonic focused. The growth of the market for ultrasonic products can be attributed to its advanced technology and improved effectiveness.

The market was divided, based on application, into radiology, gynecology, urology, cardiology, orthopedic/musculoskeletal, and others. The radiology segment is expected to lead because of the rising incidences of stem cell-based injuries and the demand for high-quality diagnostic procedures.

The segment of ultrasound systems based on the trolley/cart is estimated to account for the biggest share of the ultrasound market during the forecast period.

Considering their increasing use in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals and healthcare facilities, the large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of trolley / cart-based ultrasound systems across major markets.

Speak to analyst before buying this report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-22548?utm_source=hp&utm_medium=SatPr&utm_campaign=hp

This report provides

1) an overview of Global Ultrasound Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for Global Ultrasound Market devices

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Europe is expected to hold the biggest share of the ultrasound market. This can be due to a large number of ongoing clinical research projects in the field of ultrasound, expansion of focused ultrasound clinical applications and substantial healthcare spending in major European countries.

Asia Pacific also expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to government policies have been favorable for the growth of the healthcare infrastructure in these regions. This region has seen global companies making strategic investments to cater for the growing demand in recent years.

During the forecast period, other regions including Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the rest of the world are estimated to be the emerging ultrasound markets.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o Diagnostic Ultrasound

o 2D Ultrasound

o 3D & 4D Ultrasound

o Doppler Ultrasound

o Therapeutic Ultrasound

o Shockwave Lithotripsy

o Focused Ultrasound

By Device Display:

o Color Ultrasound

o B/W Ultrasound

By Portability:

o Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems

o Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems

By Application:

o Radiology

o Gynaecology

o Cardiology

o Urology

o Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal

o Others (neurology, bariatric surgery, breast imaging, and emergency care, among others)

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product Type

o By Device Display

o By Portability

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Device Display

o By Portability

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Device Display

o By Portability

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product Type

o By Device Display

o By Portability

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product Type

o By Device Display

o By Portability

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product Type

o By Device Display

o By Portability

o By Application

Reasons To Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the ultrasound device market on a regional and global basis

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4848 / US +1 208 405 2835 / UK +44 121 364 6144

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com