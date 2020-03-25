Global Ultra Wideband Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Ultra wideband Market: Introduction

Wireless technology that transmits digital data over a wide range of frequency bands is known to be ultra-wideband. These bands utilizes very less power for a short distance. Radios which are ultra-wideband technology enabled have the capacity to transmit huge amount of data as well as signals through the doors and other obstacles. Ultra wideband programs digital pulses which are timed very accurately on a carrier signal across a wide spectrum. In ultra-wideband accuracy needs to be maintained, to send and receive pulses through the coordination of transmitter and receiver.

Ultra wideband has two prime type of applications that are applications involving radar, and application involving voice and data transmission using data pulses. Ultra wideband is appropriate for short-range and high-speed data transmissions for WPAN applications. Ultra wideband is used in ground penetrating radar and other military communications due to its speed and accuracy in timing.

Global Ultra wideband Market: Market Drivers and Challenges

Advancement in IoT offers huge potential for various wireless communications technologies. The manufacturing industries are gradually adopting ultra-wideband technology to track assets and manage inventory. These factors are encouraging the growth of global ultra-wideband market. Growing deployment of smart solutions across various industries, government initiatives towards energy saving nd energy management, growing demand for cloud-based solutions are a few other factors which are expected to drive the growth of global ultra-wideband market.

However, low operating range of the ultra-wideband technology is obstructing the wide adoption of ultra-wideband technology. Premium pricing of the devices as compared to its counterparts and limited throughput are the factors acting as the growth barriers for the global ultra-wideband market.

Global Ultra wideband Market: Segmentation

Global ultra-wideband market is segmented into end-user industry, technology and region

On the basis of end-user industry, the global ultra-wideband market can be segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, government and education, manufacturing, public sector and others

On the basis of technology, the global ultra-wideband market can be segmented into real-time location system, imaging technology and others

Global Ultra wideband Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global ultra-wideband market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

In the U.S., the Federal Communications Commission commercialized usage of ultra-wideband in February, 2002. North America is among the major contributor in terms of revenue in 2015 to the global ultra-wideband market. Asia Pacific is having huge potential and is expected to experience maximum growth during the forecast period. Latin America and Eastern Europe regions are also expected to experience healthy growth in terms of revenue. Japan and Western Europe market is contributing to a greater extent after North America in terms of global ultra-wideband revenue.

Global Ultra wideband Market: Competition Landscape

Key player in the global ultra-wideband market include Decawave Ltd., TDC Acquisition Holdings, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Starix Technology, Inc., AKELA, Inc., General Atomics Corp., Johanson Technology, Inc. and Pulse Link, Inc.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

