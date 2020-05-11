Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market 2020, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2024

Market Overview

The UAV flight training and simulation market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to the growing applications of UAVs in military and commercial segments.

Modifications to existing regulations on the use of UAVs will increase the number of users of these unmanned systems in the coming years.

Investments have been made in the technological advancements and R&D to increase the computational capabilities and provide a highly-realistic training platform for advanced learning which will support the growth of the market.

The absence of a concrete and formal structure for the training of UAS pilots is expected to hamper the growth of the UAV training and simulator market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585707

Scope of the Report

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) simulation focuses on training operators or pilots to control an unmanned aircraft or its payload from a control station. Flight simulators are devices that artificially re-create aircraft flight environment for pilot training, design, or other purposes. The study of UAV flight training and simulation market include the simulators used in the military and commercial sector for pilot training.

Key Market Trends

Military and Law Enforcement segment dominates in terms of market share

The military and law enforcement segment of the UAV flight training and simulation market had the highest share in 2018. This was mainly due to the growth of the military role of UAVs at unprecedented rates by economically developing countries. There are more than 32 countries, engaged in the development and manufacturing of more than 300 models of UAVs, of which, around 80-100 UAVs are used by these nations for military and defense purposes. The development of new models with advanced military capabilities is expected to generate demand for advanced UAV training and simulation. However, the civil and commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing applications of UAVs like delivery of parcels, medicines, and other commercial applications along with the stringent rules for flying a UAV or drone in the city or states, which will demand better trained remote pilots. This need for trained pilots is fueling the growth of the UAV flight training and simulation devices.

North America dominates in terms of market share

The North American segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing use of UAVs for military operations like intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission, combat and other missions by the United States. Also, ongoing tests and trails by the US companies for use of drones for deliveries of medical equipment and packages are expected to drive the growth in North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market of UAV flight training and simulation is a highly fragmented market with many companies having accounted for a significant market share in 2018. Some of the prominent players in the market are CAE Inc., L-3 Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd, Textron Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The global presence and the ability of the companies to provide the simulation and training solutions to all the operators in the region will further support the growth of the companies to strengthen their position in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/uav-flight-training-and-simulation-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.1.2 Civil and Commercial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CAE Inc.

6.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd

6.4.3 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 Simlat

6.4.5 General Atomics

6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.7 Textron Inc.

6.4.8 Zen Technologies Limited

6.4.9 Quantum3D

6.4.10 H-SIM

6.4.11 Presagis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585707

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155