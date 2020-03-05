Global Tuned Mass Damper Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Tuned Mass Damper Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tuned Mass Damper market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Tuned Mass Damper market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Tuned Mass Damper market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tuned Mass Damper Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tuned Mass Damper market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) Market by Product Type (Vertical TMD, Horizontal TMD), By Application (Large Structures, Narrow Structures, Wide Structures, Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global tuned mass damper (TMD) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global tuned mass damper (TMD) market is projected to be US$ 86.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 146.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

A tuned mass damper (TMD) is a device which has a mass, a spring, and a damper which is affixed to a structure for reducing the dynamic response created due to explosion, earthquakes, extreme wind etc. Horizontal Tuned Mass Damper dampens horizontal vibrations and therefore used in vertical structures such as spires, towers etc. whereas Vertical Tuned Mass Damper reduces vertical vibrations and are used in horizontal constructions such as bridges. Demand for high rise building is proliferating due to high real estate prices. All such towers require tuned mass dampers to make the building secure and protect it against damages that may occur due to sway, vibrations etc. This is expected to drive the market forward.

Government initiatives Government initiatives such as sea and river bridges for better connectivity is anticipated to drive the market growth as long decks, pedestrian walkways etc. require tuned mass damper for dampening the oscillations.

Reliable and robust technology Tuned mass damper is a simple yet very reliable and robust technology. It requires a lesser amount of capital investment, and it is very low maintenance, which is forecasted to drive the market forward.

Global Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Protection against structural failure People prefer to buy apartments in towers where tuned mass dampers are installed because it safeguards the building as well as its occupants against natural calamities like earthquakes or high wind resistance at higher floors etc. TMD protects the building against structural failure and also avoids discomfort for people in the building. This is expected to aid market growth.

However, a significant amount of area is needed to install the tuned mass damper, which could slightly hinder the market growth as real estate prices of such towers are very high. Also, the effectiveness of TMD is dependent on the accuracy of tuning. Therefore, is it very necessary to tune the damper precisely, which is difficult to achieve and hence could affect the market growth.

Global tuned mass damper market (TMD) is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into vertical TMD and horizontal TMD. Horizontal TMD accounts for the majority share in the global tuned mass damper (TMD) market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Large Structures, Narrow Structures, Wide Structures and Others. Large structures account for the majority share in the global tuned mass damper (TMD) market, followed by wide structures.

Global Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) Market by Product Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the World. China accounts for the majority share in the global tuned mass damper market, owing to increasing government initiatives towards improving infrastructure such as building sea and river bridges for better connectivity. Also, China is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as North America, Europe and Japan are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global tuned mass damper market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Taylor Devices, Inc., GERB Schwingungsisolierungen GmbH & Co KG, Design, Imaging, & Control, Inc., Vibratec Akustikprodukter AB, TVS Acoustics, Jiangsu ROAD Damping Technology CO., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Vertical TMD

Horizontal TMD

Application

Large Structures

Narrow Structures

Wide Structures

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Taylor Devices Inc.

GERB Schwingungsisolierungen GmbH & Co KG

Design

Imaging & Control Inc.

Vibratec Akustikprodukter AB

TVS Acoustics

Jiangsu ROAD Damping Technology CO.Ltd

Key Insights Covered: Global Tuned Mass Damper Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Tuned Mass Damper industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Tuned Mass Damper industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Tuned Mass Damper industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Tuned Mass Damper industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Tuned Mass Damper industry.

Research Methodology: Global Tuned Mass Damper Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

