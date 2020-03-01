Global Travel Retail Market 2020: Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Top Companies and End User Industry till 2025

Travel retail is a term that commonly refers to sales made in travel environments where customers require proof of travel to access the commercial area, but which are subject to taxes and duties. Travel Retail Market 2025 that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025.

Global Travel Retail Market Size is projected to grow over the forecast period. Growing travel & tourism sector across the globe has driven the demand for apparels, cosmetics, electronic retail, and food items, which contributing the global market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income amongst the improvement in economy and middle-income groups are major factors drive the growth of the market. This report covers in-depth study of the market analysis, industry trends, key segments, major players, drivers, and opportunities.

Travel Retail Market: Key Players

DFS Group, LS travel retail, Dufry, Lotte Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free, King Power International Group, Gebr, China Duty Free Group, Heinemann, Naunace Group, Aer Rianta International.

Global Travel Retail Market is basically segmented on the basis of channel, product type, and region. Based on product segment, the market divided into wine and spirits, perfumes & cosmetics, tobacco, luxury goods, electronics, catering, food and confectionery, and others. Among these, the luxury goods segment holds high growth rate in the developing markets, and is expected to witness stable growth in the developed countries, due to modern lifestyle, urbanization, growth in disposable income, and increasing investments on luxury goods are some key factors that drive the market growth.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is one of the widest travel retail market across the globe, and it is rising rapidly due to improvements in standard of living, increasing disposable income, growing lifestyle, and improvements in tourism industry. Likewise, the Europe is also one of the largest travel retail markets, due to its high quality luxury products. It is expected to have the wildest travel retail market growth through a CAGR of x.x% over the forecasted period.

