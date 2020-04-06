Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2025

This report examines the global market for travel and expense management software, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of travel and expense management software in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as Concur (SAP) (United States), Certify (Portland), Expensify (United States), Chrome River Technologies (United States), Infor (United States) ), Appricity Corporation (United States), Ariett (United States), Basware (Finland), DATABASIC (United States), Expense 8 (Australia), Fraedom (United Kingdom), Oracle Corporation (United States), NetSuite (United States), Skyjunxion (Beirut), Trippeo Technologies (Canada), Insperity (United States), Interpix (United States), Unit 4 (Netherlands), Nexonia (Canada), Paychex (United States )

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

cloud on

site

Market segment by application, travel and expense management software can be divided into

small businesses

medium businesses

large businesses

other

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Travel and Expenditure Management Software Industry

1.1 Overview of the Travel and Expenditure Management Software Market

1.1.1 Scope of the Travel and Expenditure Management Software Product

1.1.2 Market Status and outlook

1.2 Global market for travel and expense management software Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Travel and expense management software market by type

1.3.1 Cloud-based

1.3.2 Online local

1.4 Market for travel and expense management software per end user / application

1.4.1 Small business

1.4.2 Medium business

1.4.3 Large business

1.4.4 Other

Chapter Two: Global Expense and Travel

Management Software Competitor Analysis by Players 2.1 Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences between products and services

2.2 .3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)

3.1 Concur (SAP) (United States)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 General Overview of Activities / Activities

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Revenues of travel and expense management software (millions USD)) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

3.2 Certify (Portland)

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.2.3 Products , services and solutions

3.2.4 Travel and expense management software Revenue

Suite … .

