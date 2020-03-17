GLOBAL TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT (TEM) SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025 , ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES ,FORECAST ,TRENDS

GLOBAL TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT (TEM) SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025 , ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES ,FORECAST ,TRENDSMarch 17, 2020
Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.
In 2018, the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
