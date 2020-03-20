Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2020: Development Factors, Increasing Demand, Current Trend, Key Business Strategies and Forecast 2025

The global Transdermal Skin Patches market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Transdermal Skin Patches by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Drug in Adhesive

Matrix

Reservoir

Vapor

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Luye Pharma Group

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Mundipharma International

Purdue Pharma

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Transdermal Skin Patches Industry

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Transdermal Skin Patches

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Transdermal Skin Patches

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Transdermal Skin Patches

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Transdermal Skin Patches Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Drug in Adhesive

Table Major Company List of Drug in Adhesive

3.1.2 Matrix

Table Major Company List of Matrix

3.1.3 Reservoir

Table Major Company List of Reservoir

3.1.4 Vapor

Table Major Company List of Vapor

3.1.5 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Johnson & Johnson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

Table Johnson & Johnson Overview List

4.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Products & Services

4.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson & Johnson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Novartis AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Novartis AG Profile

Table Novartis AG Overview List

4.2.2 Novartis AG Products & Services

4.2.3 Novartis AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Novartis AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Mylan N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Mylan N.V. Profile

Table Mylan N.V. Overview List

4.3.2 Mylan N.V. Products & Services

4.3.3 Mylan N.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mylan N.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Table Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Overview List

4.4.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Products & Services

4.4.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Luye Pharma Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Luye Pharma Group Profile

Table Luye Pharma Group Overview List

4.5.2 Luye Pharma Group Products & Services

4.5.3 Luye Pharma Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Luye Pharma Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Profile

Table Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Overview List

4.6.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Products & Services

4.6.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Mundipharma International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Mundipharma International Profile

Table Mundipharma International Overview List

4.7.2 Mundipharma International Products & Services

4.7.3 Mundipharma International Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mundipharma International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Purdue Pharma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Purdue Pharma Profile

Table Purdue Pharma Overview List

4.8.2 Purdue Pharma Products & Services

4.8.3 Purdue Pharma Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Purdue Pharma (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Transdermal Skin Patches Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Transdermal Skin Patches Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Transdermal Skin Patches Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hospital Pharmacies

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Demand in Hospital Pharmacies, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Demand in Hospital Pharmacies, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Retail Pharmacies

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Demand in Retail Pharmacies, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Demand in Retail Pharmacies, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Online Pharmacies

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Demand in Online Pharmacies, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Demand in Online Pharmacies, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Transdermal Skin Patches Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Transdermal Skin Patches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

