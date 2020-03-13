Global Torpedo Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The torpedo market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending fuelled by the growing conflicts between the nations is expected to help the growth of torpedo market during the forecast period.

– The increasing threat of terrorism and border issues have led the countries to focus on marine vessels like naval ships and submarines combat systems, which propel the demand for torpedoes during the forecast period.

– Development of nuclear torpedoes is picking up the pace and is one of the most promising areas of investment for the countries.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586456

Scope of the Report

A torpedo is a self-propelled weapon with an explosive warhead, which is designed to detonate either on contact with its target or in vicinity of it. The market study includes the torpedoes launched above and below the water surface, including the ones launched from an aircraft.

Key Market Trends

Sea-launched Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Sea-launched segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investment of the countries into the development of nuclear submarines and smarter torpedoes are some of the primary driving factors for the growth of this segment. Also, development of new unmanned underwater and surface vessels with torpedoes launching capabilities will facilitate the growth of this segment in the future. For instance, Elbit Systems ISTAR division partnered with Leonardo to develop and demonstrate the launching of lightweight and mini torpedoes of Leonardo from the Elbit Systems’ SeagullTM Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).

Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The military spending of the countries in this region has been increased significantly in recent years. This increase is majorly due to the tensions between China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Due to the on-going tensions in the South China Sea, China is rigorously developing its naval ships and submarines. Similarly, India has also been investing in empowering its naval force. Recently, Defense Ministry of India approved the acquisition of more than 100 heavyweight torpedoes that will be equipped on six Scorpene-class submarines. Such immediate requirements for heavyweight torpedoes of the Navy will be met by the purchases from foreign vendors while the long-term bulk requirement is fulfilled through the Made in India initiative. Development of indigenous torpedoes and their deployment in respective naval forces will be the supporting factor for the development of torpedo market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the torpedo market are Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, and Rosoboronexport. Development of new torpedoes with high lethal capabilities by the companies are expected to help the companies gain new customers and increase their presence in the market. Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Sechan Electronics Inc. among others are the suppliers of guidance systems, control systems, propulsion systems and other essential systems for the torpedoes. The collaborations between the suppliers is expected to increase the concentration in the market and increase the control over the supply chain of torpedo market in the coming years.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/torpedo-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Weight

5.1.1 Heavy-weight Torpedoes

5.1.2 Light-weight Torpedoes

5.2 Launch Platform

5.2.1 Sea-launched

5.2.1.1 Surface-launched

5.2.1.2 Underwater-launched

5.2.2 Air-launched

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BAE Systems plc

6.2.2 Atlas Elektronik GmbH

6.2.3 Raytheon Company

6.2.4 Saab AB

6.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.2.6 Bharat Dynamics Limited

6.2.7 Rosoboronexport

6.2.8 ASELSAN A.S.

6.2.9 Naval Group

6.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.2.13 Sechan Electronics Inc.

6.2.14 DRDO

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586456

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155