Global Three Major Graphene Battery Patent Assignees and Their Patent Deployment Strategies Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

Abstract

After Nobel Prize in Physics was given to the experiences regarding two-dimensional graphene materials in 2010, graphene has regained attention from the industry and academia. Due to excellent electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, and thin form factor features of graphene, batteries have become one of the highly anticipated main applications for graphene. The graphene battery applications filing to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trade Office) has peaked over the years. This report provides an overview of graphene, analyzes graphene battery patent applications from three major assignees: Global Graphene Group, Samsung, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, and looks into their patent deployment strategies.

Companies covered

Battelle Memorial Institute, Contemporary Amperex Technology, General Motor Company, Global Graphene Group, GRST International Limited, Industrial Technology Research Institute, LG Chem, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nanotek Instruments, NEC, Northwestern University, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, Tsinghua University, University of California, University of Chicago, William Marsh Rice University

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

1.1 Graphene

1.2 Graphene Battery

1.3 Graphene Battery Features

2. Graphene Battery Patent Analysis

2.1 Patent Search

2.2 Patent Mining

2.2.1 Patent Applications by Calendar Year

2.2.2 Patent Counts by Location

2.2.3 Patent Application Share by Assignee

3. Deployment Strategies of Top Three Graphen Battery Patent Assignees

3.1 Global Graphene Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Development Highlights

3.2 Samsung

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Development Highlights

3.3 Semiconductor Energy Laboratory

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Development Highlights

4. MIC Perspective

Appendix

List of Companies

Continued….

