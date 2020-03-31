Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025March 31, 2020
In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market size was 8720 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.
The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards.
Europe is the largest regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification, with revenue market share about 38.51% in 2017, North America following Europe, takes revenue market share of 27.38%. Asia-Pacific is an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification, accounting for 22% revenue market share.
The application of Testing, Inspection and Certification included Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and Other industry. Industry is the largest application takes revenue market share of 50% in 2017. LFE is the second application takes revenue market share of 24% in 2017.
SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited and TUV Nord Group is the top player in the industry, they together with 39.36% market share.
The key players covered in this study
SGS Group
Bureau Veritas
Dekra Certification
Intertek
TUV SUD
Eurofins Scientific
DNV
TUV Rheinland
UL LLC
ALS Limited
TUV Nord Group
Mistras Group
SAI Global
BSI Group
Exova Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-House
Outsourced
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Product
Commodities
Industry
LFE
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Testing, Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Testing, Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing, Inspection and Certification are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 In-House
1.4.3 Outsourced
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Product
1.5.3 Commodities
1.5.4 Industry
1.5.5 LFE
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size
2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Testing, Inspection and Certification Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Testing, Inspection and Certification Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in China
7.3 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
7.4 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in India
10.3 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
10.4 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 SGS Group
12.1.1 SGS Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development
12.2 Bureau Veritas
12.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.3 Dekra Certification
12.3.1 Dekra Certification Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.3.4 Dekra Certification Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dekra Certification Recent Development
12.4 Intertek
12.4.1 Intertek Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.4.4 Intertek Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Intertek Recent Development
12.5 TUV SUD
12.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development
12.6 Eurofins Scientific
12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
12.7 DNV
12.7.1 DNV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.7.4 DNV Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 DNV Recent Development
12.8 TUV Rheinland
12.8.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.8.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development
12.9 UL LLC
12.9.1 UL LLC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.9.4 UL LLC Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 UL LLC Recent Development
12.10 ALS Limited
12.10.1 ALS Limited Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.10.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ALS Limited Recent Development
12.11 TUV Nord Group
12.12 Mistras Group
12.13 SAI Global
12.14 BSI Group
12.15 Exova Group
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
