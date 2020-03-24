Global Telecom IoT Market 2020 by Analysis by Trends, Key Insights, Future Scope and Resources Outlook by 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom IoT Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom IoT market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Telecom Internet of Things market is considered as the fastest growing market and it provide enhanced connectivity solutions to numerous smart devices. Technology plays an important role in the development of Telecom Internet of Things market and especially with the innovation of Internet of Things. Internet of Things comes with the concept that everything around should be electronically integrated and interconnected. Telecom operators are now using digital platforms that combine connectivity, analysis, mobile, security and cloud to support business and all these empowers great revenue opportunity for them.

The growing adoption of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. In addition to enabling operators to gather, analyze, and distribute networked resources, ITS also helps reduce the impact of traffic congestion by providing greater visibility and improving communication among passengers. Investments towards the development of such smart solutions will bolster the growth prospects of the telecom IoT market. For instance, one of the leading automotive manufacturers General Motors has recently supported the ride-sharing service provider Lyft by making an investment of about USD 500 million towards the development of IoT projects that help provide efficient public commuting services.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The increasing adoption of IoT products and services by several enterprises in countries such as the US to improve business efficiency and investments from the US government towards the development of smart cities will drive market growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Telecom IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Connectivity Technology

Network Management Solution

Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Buildings and Home Automation

Capillary Network Management

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Vehicle Telematics

Transportation, Logistics Tracking and Traffic Management

Energy and Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom IoT are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Connectivity Technology

1.4.3 Network Management Solution

1.4.4 Services

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom IoT Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smart Buildings and Home Automation

1.5.3 Capillary Network Management

1.5.4 Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

1.5.5 Vehicle Telematics

1.5.6 Transportation, Logistics Tracking and Traffic Management

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Smart Healthcare

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom IoT Market Size

2.2 Telecom IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom IoT Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom IoT Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom IoT Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom IoT Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Telecom IoT Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Telecom IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom IoT Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom IoT Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom IoT Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom IoT Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom IoT Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom IoT Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom IoT Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom IoT Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom IoT Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Telecom IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 China Mobile

12.2.1 China Mobile Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom IoT Introduction

12.2.4 China Mobile Revenue in Telecom IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 China Mobile Recent Development

12.3 Deutsche Telekom

12.3.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom IoT Introduction

12.3.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Telecom IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

12.4 Ericsson

12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom IoT Introduction

12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.5 Verizon Communications

12.5.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom IoT Introduction

12.5.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Telecom IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

12.6 Vodafone

12.6.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom IoT Introduction

12.6.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Vodafone Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

