Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market 2020 by Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, CAGR, Key Players, Regions, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom Cloud Billing Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom Cloud Billing market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The telecom billing solutions include a wide array of activities ranging from the process of usage tracking for voice and data, aggregating, levying charges upon respective tariffs, generating invoices to the customers, enabling the customer relationship management through the various cloud based solutions on public, private, or hybrid cloud by the vendor for various Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) all enabled by multi-tenancy.

Lower operational & administration costs, advancement & increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies, increasing mobile penetration and high subscriber growth, need for real-time billing, and increased demand for bundled services are some of the driving forces in the market.

In 2018, the global Telecom Cloud Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

Oracle

CGI Group

Ericsson

Netcracker

Tech Mahindra

Huawei

Redknee

Asiainfo

Cerillion PLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Convergent

Prepaid

Postpaid

Interconnect

Roaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Revenue Management

Account Management

Customer Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Cloud Billing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Convergent

1.4.3 Prepaid

1.4.4 Postpaid

1.4.5 Interconnect

1.4.6 Roaming

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Revenue Management

1.5.3 Account Management

1.5.4 Customer Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size

2.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Cloud Billing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Cloud Billing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amdocs

12.1.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.1.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 CGI Group

12.3.1 CGI Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.3.4 CGI Group Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CGI Group Recent Development

12.4 Ericsson

12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.5 Netcracker

12.5.1 Netcracker Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.5.4 Netcracker Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Netcracker Recent Development

12.6 Tech Mahindra

12.6.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.6.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.7 Huawei

12.7.1 Huawei Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.7.4 Huawei Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.8 Redknee

12.8.1 Redknee Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.8.4 Redknee Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Redknee Recent Development

12.9 Asiainfo

12.9.1 Asiainfo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.9.4 Asiainfo Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Asiainfo Recent Development

12.10 Cerillion PLC

12.10.1 Cerillion PLC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Introduction

12.10.4 Cerillion PLC Revenue in Telecom Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cerillion PLC Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

