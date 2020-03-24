Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market 2020 by Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, CAGR, Key Players, Regions, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market 2020 by Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, CAGR, Key Players, Regions, Revenue and Forecast to 2025March 24, 2020
The Report takes stock of the Telecom Cloud Billing Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom Cloud Billing market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The telecom billing solutions include a wide array of activities ranging from the process of usage tracking for voice and data, aggregating, levying charges upon respective tariffs, generating invoices to the customers, enabling the customer relationship management through the various cloud based solutions on public, private, or hybrid cloud by the vendor for various Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) all enabled by multi-tenancy.
Lower operational & administration costs, advancement & increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies, increasing mobile penetration and high subscriber growth, need for real-time billing, and increased demand for bundled services are some of the driving forces in the market.
In 2018, the global Telecom Cloud Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amdocs
Oracle
CGI Group
Ericsson
Netcracker
Tech Mahindra
Huawei
Redknee
Asiainfo
Cerillion PLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Convergent
Prepaid
Postpaid
Interconnect
Roaming
Market segment by Application, split into
Revenue Management
Account Management
Customer Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Cloud Billing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
