GLOBAL TELECOM APPLICATION PROGRAM INTERFACE MARKET SIZE, STATUS, FORECAST 2020-2025 WITH BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS, AND TOP MANUFACTURERS

Description

Summary

Telecom Application Program Interface(API) enables a third-party company to access data/information from telecom network operators for application support and delivery of value-added services(VAS) application.

Adoption of telecom API by telecom carriers is expected due to expansion of cloud technologies and mobile internet.

In 2018, the global Telecom Application Program Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Telecom Application Program Interface market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Hewlett-Packard Development Co.

Huawei Technologies

LM Ericsson

Oracle Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent

Axway Software

ZTE Soft Technology

Nexmo

Comverse

Aepona

Fortumo OU

Twilio

Tropo

LocationSmart

ATT

Apigee Corp

Orage

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS, MMS and RCS API

WebRTC AP

Payment API

Location API

M2M and IoT API

Content Delivery API

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Partner Developer

Enterprise Developer

Long-tail Developer

Internal Developer

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Telecom Application Program Interface in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Application Program Interface are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Telecom Application Program Interface market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Telecom Application Program Interface Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Telecom Application Program Interface

1.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Overview

1.1.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Telecom Application Program Interface Market by Type

1.3.1 SMS, MMS and RCS API

1.3.2 WebRTC AP

1.3.3 Payment API

1.3.4 Location API

1.3.5 M2M and IoT API

1.3.6 Content Delivery API

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Partner Developer

1.4.2 Enterprise Developer

1.4.3 Long-tail Developer

1.4.4 Internal Developer

2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Co.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Huawei Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 LM Ericsson

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Oracle Corp.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Alcatel-Lucent

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Axway Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 ZTE Soft Technology

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Nexmo

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Comverse

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Aepona

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Fortumo OU

3.12 Twilio

3.13 Tropo

3.14 LocationSmart

3.15 ATT

3.16 Apigee Corp

3.17 Orage

4 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Telecom Application Program Interface in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Telecom Application Program Interface

5 North America Telecom Application Program Interface Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe Telecom Application Program Interface Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China Telecom Application Program Interface Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Telecom Application Program Interface Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America Telecom Application Program Interface Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Telecom Application Program Interface Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Dynamics

12.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Opportunities

12.2 Telecom Application Program Interface Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

