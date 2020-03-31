Global Tank Cleaning Service Market 2020 Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Tank Cleaning Service Market 2020 Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025March 31, 2020
In 2017, the global Tank Cleaning Service market size was 470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.
The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.
One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.
The key players covered in this study
Dulsco
National Tank Services
Clean Harbors
Tradebe Refinery Services
Evergreen Industrial Services
ARKOIL Technologies
SWS Environmental Services
System Kikou Co
Thompson Industrial Services LLC
HTS
Bluestar
Midwestern Services Inc
Veolia Environment
Dynea
Jereh Group
STS
Kanganyouguan
Yongxin Cleaning
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Manual Cleaning Service
Automated Cleaning Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Crude Oil Tanks
Refinery Tanks
Commercial Tank
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tank Cleaning Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
