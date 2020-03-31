Global Tank Cleaning Service Market 2020 Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Tank Cleaning Service market size was 470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.

The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.

One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.

The key players covered in this study

Dulsco

National Tank Services

Clean Harbors

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen Industrial Services

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

Bluestar

Midwestern Services Inc

Veolia Environment

Dynea

Jereh Group

STS

Kanganyouguan

Yongxin Cleaning

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manual Cleaning Service

Automated Cleaning Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Crude Oil Tanks

Refinery Tanks

Commercial Tank

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tank Cleaning Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Manual Cleaning Service

1.4.3 Automated Cleaning Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Crude Oil Tanks

1.5.3 Refinery Tanks

1.5.4 Commercial Tank

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Size

2.2 Tank Cleaning Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Tank Cleaning Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Tank Cleaning Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Tank Cleaning Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Tank Cleaning Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Tank Cleaning Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Tank Cleaning Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Dulsco

12.1.1 Dulsco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.1.4 Dulsco Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Dulsco Recent Development

12.2 National Tank Services

12.2.1 National Tank Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.2.4 National Tank Services Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 National Tank Services Recent Development

12.3 Clean Harbors

12.3.1 Clean Harbors Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.3.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development

12.4 Tradebe Refinery Services

12.4.1 Tradebe Refinery Services Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.4.4 Tradebe Refinery Services Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Tradebe Refinery Services Recent Development

12.5 Evergreen Industrial Services

12.5.1 Evergreen Industrial Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.5.4 Evergreen Industrial Services Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Evergreen Industrial Services Recent Development

12.6 ARKOIL Technologies

12.6.1 ARKOIL Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.6.4 ARKOIL Technologies Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ARKOIL Technologies Recent Development

12.7 SWS Environmental Services

12.7.1 SWS Environmental Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.7.4 SWS Environmental Services Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SWS Environmental Services Recent Development

12.8 System Kikou Co

12.8.1 System Kikou Co Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.8.4 System Kikou Co Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 System Kikou Co Recent Development

12.9 Thompson Industrial Services LLC

12.9.1 Thompson Industrial Services LLC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.9.4 Thompson Industrial Services LLC Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Thompson Industrial Services LLC Recent Development

12.10 HTS

12.10.1 HTS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tank Cleaning Service Introduction

12.10.4 HTS Revenue in Tank Cleaning Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 HTS Recent Development

12.11 Bluestar

12.12 Midwestern Services Inc

12.13 Veolia Environment

12.14 Dynea

12.15 Jereh Group

12.16 STS

12.17 Kanganyouguan

12.18 Yongxin Cleaning

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

