Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market to Grow X.X Times in the and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Tackifier resin dispersions are aqueous, solvent-free dispersions which are mainly used in the manufacturing of pressure-sensitive adhesives based on natural rubber and acrylic or carboxylated styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emulsions. These resin dispersions are recommended as environment-friendly in various applications, especially in adhesion to polyethylene and polypropylene packaging substrates.

Different types of Tackifier resin dispersions such as rosin ester series, terpene phenolic resin series, and polymeric rosin are used in adhesives for automotive, building & construction and so on. Depending on their end-use, different kinds of Tackifier resin dispersions are employed in different end use industries. For example, natural rubber based, acrylic and SBR based Tackifier resin dispersions are used in the manufacturing of waterborne pressure-sensitive adhesives, which are used in paper label & tape and waterborne adhesives are used in automotive and building & construction.

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market: Market Dynamics

Tackifier resin dispersions are used across various end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, and nonwovens. Upsurge in different end-use product demand & industrial development are the crucial factors boosting the demand for tackifier resin dispersions, which in turn, is propelling the overall growth of global tackifier resin dispersions market. With the strengthening of government rules and regulations to protect the environment, demand for environment friendly solvent free resin dispersions is expected to increase in upcoming years that drives the overall tackifier resin dispersions market over the forecast period.

The transportation of tackifier resin dispersions is not easy as it has limited shelf life, low water content, and low freeze resistance. Hence, it is difficult to make this resin dispersions available in right time and at right place. This is an important factor restraining growth of the global tackifier resin dispersions market.

Today, the use of adhesives based on water dispersions of polymers become more crucial part of the global adhesive industry, which directly impacts the overall tackifier resin dispersions market. When the base polymer for the adhesive is dispersed in water, the tackifier resin dispersions and other components of the system disperse readily in the latex or it is to be supplied in dispersed form.

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market: Market Segmentation

The global tackifier resin dispersions market can be segmented on the basis of product type, chemistry, tackifier families, application, and end use industries. On the basis of product type, global tackifier resin dispersions market can be segmented into rosin acid based dispersions, rosin ester based dispersions, hydrocarbon resin-based dispersions, resin dispersions based on hybrid feedstock, and others. On the basis of chemistry, global tackifier resin dispersions market can be segmented into rosin ester series, terpene phenolic resin series, polymeric rosin, hydrocarbon resin(C5/C9), acrylic based, VAE (Vinyl acetate-ethylene) latex, water-borne polyurethane, Chloroprene (chlorobutadiene) rubber latex, natural rubber latex, and others. On the basis of application, global tackifier resin dispersion market can be segmented into assembly adhesives, bookbinding adhesives, footwear & leather, tapes & labels, etc. On the basis of end use industry, global tackifier resin dispersion market can be segmented into automotive, building & construction, nonwovens, and packaging.

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to remain key regions in the global tackifier resin dispersions market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period.

Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market players identified across the value chain, who are involved in the manufacture of tackifier resin dispersions include ,

GmbH

VALPAC, Inc.

DRT- The Resiniques Derivatives and Terpeniques

Teckrez, Inc.

Wakol GmbH (U.S. subsidiary of Loba Chemie)

Arkema Coating Resins

Aquaspersions Limited

