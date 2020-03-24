Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market 2020 by Analysis by Types, Strategies, Current Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast Report till 2025

March 24, 2020

The Report takes stock of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

SIM card is also known as user identification card, smart card, GSM digital mobile phone must be installed to use this card.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

In 2018, the global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Datang Microelectronics Technology (China)

Eastcompeace Smart Card (China)

Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE)

Etisalat (UAE)

Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

Giesecke & Devrient (Germany)

Solacia (South Korea)

Oberthur Technologies (France)

Safran (France)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full-size?FF)

Mini-SIM?2FF)

Micro-SIM?3FF)

Nano-SIM (4FF)

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic User

Special User

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Full-size?FF)

1.4.3 Mini-SIM?2FF)

1.4.4 Micro-SIM?3FF)

1.4.5 Nano-SIM (4FF)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Domestic User

1.5.3 Special User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size

2.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in China

7.3 China Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in India

10.3 India Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Datang Microelectronics Technology (China)

12.1.1 Datang Microelectronics Technology (China) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.1.4 Datang Microelectronics Technology (China) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Datang Microelectronics Technology (China) Recent Development

12.2 Eastcompeace Smart Card (China)

12.2.1 Eastcompeace Smart Card (China) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.2.4 Eastcompeace Smart Card (China) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Eastcompeace Smart Card (China) Recent Development

12.3 Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE)

12.3.1 Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.3.4 Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE) Recent Development

12.4 Etisalat (UAE)

12.4.1 Etisalat (UAE) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.4.4 Etisalat (UAE) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Etisalat (UAE) Recent Development

12.5 Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

12.5.1 Gemalto NV (Netherlands) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.5.4 Gemalto NV (Netherlands) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Gemalto NV (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.6 Giesecke & Devrient (Germany)

12.6.1 Giesecke & Devrient (Germany) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.6.4 Giesecke & Devrient (Germany) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Giesecke & Devrient (Germany) Recent Development

12.7 Solacia (South Korea)

12.7.1 Solacia (South Korea) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.7.4 Solacia (South Korea) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Solacia (South Korea) Recent Development

12.8 Oberthur Technologies (France)

12.8.1 Oberthur Technologies (France) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.8.4 Oberthur Technologies (France) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oberthur Technologies (France) Recent Development

12.9 Safran (France)

12.9.1 Safran (France) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Introduction

12.9.4 Safran (France) Revenue in Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Safran (France) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

