Global Strain Gage Market 2020: Application, Key-Players, Factors, Regions, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future Estimations till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Strain Gage market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 252.2 million by 2024, from US$ 212 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strain Gage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Strain Gage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Strain Gage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electrical Equipment

Civil Engineering

Building Construction

Chemicals and Medicine

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VPG

TML

HBM

Yiling

HYCSYQ

Zemic

LCT

NMB

Omega

KYOWA

BCM

Hualanhai

Piezo-Metrics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Strain Gage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Strain Gage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strain Gage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strain Gage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Strain Gage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Strain Gage Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Strain Gage Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Strain Gage Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Strain Gage Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stress Analysis Type

2.2.2 Transducer Type

2.2.3 Other (for Special Applications)

2.3 Strain Gage Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Strain Gage Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Strain Gage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Strain Gage Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Strain Gage Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electrical Equipment

2.4.2 Civil Engineering

2.4.3 Building Construction

2.4.4 Chemicals and Medicine

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Strain Gage Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Strain Gage Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Strain Gage Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Strain Gage Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Strain Gage by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Strain Gage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Strain Gage Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Strain Gage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Strain Gage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Strain Gage Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Strain Gage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Strain Gage Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Strain Gage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Strain Gage Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Strain Gage Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Strain Gage by Regions

4.1 Strain Gage by Regions

4.1.1 Global Strain Gage Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Strain Gage Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Strain Gage Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Strain Gage Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Strain Gage Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Strain Gage Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Strain Gage Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Strain Gage Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Strain Gage Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Strain Gage Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Strain Gage Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Strain Gage Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Strain Gage Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Strain Gage Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Strain Gage Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Strain Gage Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Strain Gage by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Strain Gage Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Strain Gage Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Strain Gage Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Strain Gage Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Strain Gage by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Strain Gage Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Strain Gage Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Strain Gage Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Strain Gage Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Strain Gage Distributors

10.3 Strain Gage Customer

11 Global Strain Gage Market Forecast

11.1 Global Strain Gage Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Strain Gage Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Strain Gage Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Strain Gage Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Strain Gage Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Strain Gage Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 VPG

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.1.3 VPG Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 VPG News

12.2 TML

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.2.3 TML Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TML News

12.3 HBM

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.3.3 HBM Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 HBM News

12.4 Yiling

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.4.3 Yiling Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Yiling News

12.5 HYCSYQ

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.5.3 HYCSYQ Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 HYCSYQ News

12.6 Zemic

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.6.3 Zemic Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Zemic News

12.7 LCT

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.7.3 LCT Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 LCT News

12.8 NMB

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.8.3 NMB Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 NMB News

12.9 Omega

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.9.3 Omega Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Omega News

12.10 KYOWA

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Strain Gage Product Offered

12.10.3 KYOWA Strain Gage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 KYOWA News

12.11 BCM

12.12 Hualanhai

12.13 Piezo-Metrics

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

