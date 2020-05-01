Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.

The report provides vital information regarding the dominant key players in the market that aids the reader in the study of the various techniques and processes responsible for their success. The statistics provide an overview of the specific role of these companies in the evolution of this market. It gives sufficient data to determine the appropriate approach to the current and approaching proceedings in the market. It offers its readers the ongoing and forthcoming trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the industry. It also throws light on the persistent factors in the market as they play a significant role in building foundation of a business strategy.

The Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market is evolving rapidly due to its prominent features such as Top Leading Vendors and Segmentations (Types, Applications, End-Uers). The demand for these products and services is gaining popularity in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

To summarize, the report offers an elaborated outlook on the ups and downs of the market and the factors that are responsible for the same.

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to Paraguay.

The leaves of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs.

Scope of the Report:

Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from stevia dry leaves. The leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Stevia has been used to sweeten the traditional drink mate for 400 years or longer. Stevioside, 6-18% composing of the stevia leaf, is also the most prevalent glycoside in the leaf and has been tested to be approximately 300 times sweeter than sugar. Other sweet constituents include steviolbioside, rebausiosides A-E, and dulcoside A. At present, as a Natural sweetener stevioside product has been used in the country such as Korea , Japan , China , Latin America( Brazil , Paraguay ), Taiwan , Indonesia , Russia , Australia , USA (Dietary Supplement) and other countries.

This report focuses on the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

Biolotus Technology

Haotian Pharm

Cargill-Layn

Haigen Stevia

Sunwin Stevia

Shangdong Huaxian Stevia

Merisant

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products

Tate & Lyle

Shandong Shengxiangyuan

Daepyung

GL Stevia

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

Ingredion

Stevia Sweetener

Wagott Pharmaceutical

Wisdom Natural Brands

Stevia Natura

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reb-A Series

STV Series

Glucosyl Series

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Others

