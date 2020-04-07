Global Steel Modular Construction Market 2020 by Various Services, Segmentation, Growing Consumption, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

The Global Steel Modular Construction Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Steel Modular Construction market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Steel Modular Construction market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Steel Modular Construction market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Steel Modular Construction market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Steel Modular Construction market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Steel Modular Construction market. The Steel Modular Construction market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Steel Modular Construction market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Steel Modular Construction market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3309193

Modular construction is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.

According to this study, over the next five years the Steel Modular Construction market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Steel Modular Construction business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Steel Modular Construction market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Steel Modular Construction value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Permanent Modular Construction

Temporary Modular Construction

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Red Sea Housing

Bouygues Construction

Skanska

KLEUSBERG

Lendlease

Laing O’Rourke

ATCO

VINCI

Algeco Scotsman

KEF Katerra

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Steel Modular Construction market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Steel Modular Construction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Steel Modular Construction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Steel Modular Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Steel Modular Construction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-steel-modular-construction-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Steel Modular Construction Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Steel Modular Construction Segment by Type

2.2.1 Permanent Modular Construction

2.2.2 Temporary Modular Construction

2.3 Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Steel Modular Construction Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Residential

2.4.3 Industrial

2.5 Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Steel Modular Construction by Players

3.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Steel Modular Construction Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Steel Modular Construction by Regions

4.1 Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Steel Modular Construction Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Steel Modular Construction Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Steel Modular Construction Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Steel Modular Construction Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Steel Modular Construction by Countries

7.2 Europe Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Steel Modular Construction by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Steel Modular Construction Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Forecast

10.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Steel Modular Construction Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Steel Modular Construction Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Steel Modular Construction Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Steel Modular Construction Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Red Sea Housing

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.1.3 Red Sea Housing Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Red Sea Housing News

11.2 Bouygues Construction

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.2.3 Bouygues Construction Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bouygues Construction News

11.3 Skanska

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.3.3 Skanska Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Skanska News

11.4 KLEUSBERG

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.4.3 KLEUSBERG Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 KLEUSBERG News

11.5 Lendlease

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.5.3 Lendlease Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Lendlease News

11.6 Laing O’Rourke

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.6.3 Laing O’Rourke Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Laing O’Rourke News

11.7 ATCO

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.7.3 ATCO Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 ATCO News

11.8 VINCI

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.8.3 VINCI Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 VINCI News

11.9 Algeco Scotsman

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.9.3 Algeco Scotsman Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Algeco Scotsman News

11.10 KEF Katerra

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Steel Modular Construction Product Offered

11.10.3 KEF Katerra Steel Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 KEF Katerra News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3309193

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155